Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi - Exclusive Excerpt!

Read an exclusive passage from the highly-anticipated book and check out never-before-seen early designs for the cover!
Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi -- the first-ever novel written from Luke Skywalker's point of view -- hits stores March 3. Written by Kevin Hearne and set between Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, it finds the not-yet-a-Jedi hero sent on a daring rescue mission by Rebel leaders Princess Leia Organa and Admiral Ackbar. Showcasing Luke at a key point in his life, Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi is essential reading.
StarWars.com has a special preview -- as well as a look at early designs for the cover by Larry Rostant (with Scott Biel). Check it out below!