ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

Tune in All Week for a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Takeover Across the Disney Family of Television Networks

September 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

Look for Easter eggs, vacation giveaways, and much more!

Star Wars is about to invade some of your favorite shows.

In an event of galactic proportions, the Disney family of television networks (ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, and ESPN) will offer Easter eggs, vacation giveaways, and sneak peeks into the newest land to come to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort -- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

From morning to night, the Force will be strong this week with ABC’s daytime and syndication lineup and ABC News’ Nightline, with appearances by BB-8, First Order stormtroopers, and Sith troopers. On Good Morning America (Tuesday, September 26) don’t miss an exclusive sneak peek into the highly-anticipated attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance -- opening December 5 at Walt Disney World Resort and January 17, 2020 at Disneyland Resort. Check out the following shows for some fun Star Wars surprises (all times are Eastern):

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Live with Kelly and Ryan (check your local listings) 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Good Morning America (7 a.m.)
The View (11 a.m.)
Tamron Hall (check your local listings)
Strahan, Sara & Keke (1 p.m.)
Nightline (check your local listings)

ABC’s primetime series will pay tribute to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during fall premiere week and beyond. Viewers will be treated to Easter eggs, on-air mentions, and surprises from the Star Wars universe, beginning tomorrow night (Tuesday, September 24) with the award-winning comedy black-ish, and ending next Monday (September 30) with Dancing with the Stars. The following shows will be participating (all times are Eastern):

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

black-ish (9:30 p.m. )

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

The Goldbergs (8 p.m.)
Modern Family (9 p.m.)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

American Housewife (8 p.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m.)
The Rookie (10 p.m.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m.)

In addition, Freeform is set to air a two-hour primetime special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits on Sunday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET. Host Neil Patrick Harris will take viewers on an exploration of the epic new lands and how they brought the planet of Batuu to life, with appearances by celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more. Walt Disney Imagineers, Lucasfilm executives, and Disney Cast Members will share how they helped create the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney Parks history, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

ESPN’s SportsCenter on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. ET. will air a feature showcasing College GameDay commentators experiencing the land during a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Channel will air a segment featuring Miranda May (Bunk’d) and Sean Giambrone (Kim Possible) trying Blue Milk, building their very own droids, and taking control of the fastest ship in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney Junior will air a segment featuring a Star Wars fan family meeting Chewbacca, building custom droids, and flying the Millennium Falcon as they experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Caring for Creatures from Across the Galaxy at Star Wars: Cargo Bay

    August 12, 2022

    August 12, 2022

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    We Checked Out the Drinks, Easter Eggs, and Galactic View at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    SWCA 2022: Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and More Star Wars Characters Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved