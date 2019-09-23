Tune in All Week for a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Takeover Across the Disney Family of Television Networks

Look for Easter eggs, vacation giveaways, and much more!

Star Wars is about to invade some of your favorite shows.

In an event of galactic proportions, the Disney family of television networks (ABC, Freeform, Disney Channel, and ESPN) will offer Easter eggs, vacation giveaways, and sneak peeks into the newest land to come to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort -- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

From morning to night, the Force will be strong this week with ABC’s daytime and syndication lineup and ABC News’ Nightline, with appearances by BB-8, First Order stormtroopers, and Sith troopers. On Good Morning America (Tuesday, September 26) don’t miss an exclusive sneak peek into the highly-anticipated attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance -- opening December 5 at Walt Disney World Resort and January 17, 2020 at Disneyland Resort. Check out the following shows for some fun Star Wars surprises (all times are Eastern):

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Live with Kelly and Ryan (check your local listings)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Good Morning America (7 a.m.)

The View (11 a.m.)

Tamron Hall (check your local listings)

Strahan, Sara & Keke (1 p.m.)

Nightline (check your local listings)

ABC’s primetime series will pay tribute to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during fall premiere week and beyond. Viewers will be treated to Easter eggs, on-air mentions, and surprises from the Star Wars universe, beginning tomorrow night (Tuesday, September 24) with the award-winning comedy black-ish, and ending next Monday (September 30) with Dancing with the Stars. The following shows will be participating (all times are Eastern):

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

black-ish (9:30 p.m. )

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

The Goldbergs (8 p.m.)

Modern Family (9 p.m.)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

American Housewife (8 p.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m.)

The Rookie (10 p.m.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m.)

In addition, Freeform is set to air a two-hour primetime special, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits on Sunday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET. Host Neil Patrick Harris will take viewers on an exploration of the epic new lands and how they brought the planet of Batuu to life, with appearances by celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, and more. Walt Disney Imagineers, Lucasfilm executives, and Disney Cast Members will share how they helped create the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney Parks history, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

ESPN’s SportsCenter on Saturday, September 28, at 10 a.m. ET. will air a feature showcasing College GameDay commentators experiencing the land during a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Channel will air a segment featuring Miranda May (Bunk’d) and Sean Giambrone (Kim Possible) trying Blue Milk, building their very own droids, and taking control of the fastest ship in the galaxy on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney Junior will air a segment featuring a Star Wars fan family meeting Chewbacca, building custom droids, and flying the Millennium Falcon as they experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time.

