ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Meet Galactic Wildlife Big and Small in Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures

October 14, 2021
October 14, 2021

The new series of animated shorts kicks off today on Star Wars Kids.

It’s time for your family to go on a galactic safari…and become experts on Star Wars creatures and critters!

Today, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, an all-new series of animated shorts, with the first two episodes available now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and StarWarsKids.com. Join adventurous droid SF-R3 (“Aree”), a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife. 

You can watch the trailer below, and the first episodes on porgs and banthas now!


“The Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts was founded during the exploration age of the High Republic by scientists and adventurers interested in researching the myriad of new species found on the frontier worlds of the Republic,” said Matt Martin, sr. creative executive on the Lucasfilm Story Group. “In Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, we have the opportunity to show how the Society cataloged the galaxy’s wildlife. I hope fans of all ages will enjoy following Aree’s adventures.”

From teaching porgs new tricks to brushing a rancor’s teeth, Aree will get the answers to the biggest -- and silliest -- creature questions.

In the series, Aree will study creatures big and small: banthas, blurggs, charhounds, Kowakian monkey-lizards, mynocks, nexu, porgs, rancors, tauntauns, tooka cats, voorpaks, and wampas.

Lucasfilm has also created activities and a certificate to become an honorary member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts for families to complete together as they watch the series. In addition, you can bring some of these fascinating and cute creatures home.

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Stitchlings from Mattel Plush

Mattel Plush is bringing the wildlife of Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures to fans with the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures line of Stitchlings™ plush by Mattel. With artistically designed details, a mixture of soft materials and sounds when squeezed, the Stitchlings plush toys are an adorable addition to any Star Wars plush collection. This assortment is currently available for pre-order only at Target. Amazon also has available for sale an assortment of tees, accessories and home goods celebrating your favorite characters from the new series.

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures will have a 12-episode run, with two new episodes released every Thursday. Never miss an episode by subscribing to Star Wars Kids on YouTube.

Check out the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Stitchlings from Mattel Plush and more products inspired by the series below!

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Tauntaun Stitchlings Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Rancor Stitchlings Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Porg Stitchlings Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Mynock Stitchlings Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Kowakian Monkey Lizard Stitchlings Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Blurrg Stitchlings

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

Star Wars Kids ThisWeek Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shawna Trpcic Remembered

    October 7, 2023

    October 7, 2023

    Oct 7

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Explore New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes This Summer

    July 13, 2023

    July 13, 2023

    Jul 13

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved