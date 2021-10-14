Meet Galactic Wildlife Big and Small in Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures

The new series of animated shorts kicks off today on Star Wars Kids.

It’s time for your family to go on a galactic safari…and become experts on Star Wars creatures and critters!

Today, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, an all-new series of animated shorts, with the first two episodes available now on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and StarWarsKids.com. Join adventurous droid SF-R3 (“Aree”), a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts, as he journeys across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife.

You can watch the trailer below, and the first episodes on porgs and banthas now!



“The Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts was founded during the exploration age of the High Republic by scientists and adventurers interested in researching the myriad of new species found on the frontier worlds of the Republic,” said Matt Martin, sr. creative executive on the Lucasfilm Story Group. “In

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures

, we have the opportunity to show how the Society cataloged the galaxy’s wildlife. I hope fans of all ages will enjoy following Aree’s adventures.”

From teaching porgs new tricks to brushing a rancor’s teeth, Aree will get the answers to the biggest -- and silliest -- creature questions.

In the series, Aree will study creatures big and small: banthas, blurggs, charhounds, Kowakian monkey-lizards, mynocks, nexu, porgs, rancors, tauntauns, tooka cats, voorpaks, and wampas.

Lucasfilm has also created activities and a certificate to become an honorary member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts for families to complete together as they watch the series. In addition, you can bring some of these fascinating and cute creatures home.

Mattel Plush is bringing the wildlife of Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures to fans with the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures line of Stitchlings™ plush by Mattel. With artistically designed details, a mixture of soft materials and sounds when squeezed, the Stitchlings plush toys are an adorable addition to any Star Wars plush collection. This assortment is currently available for pre-order only at Target. Amazon also has available for sale an assortment of tees, accessories and home goods celebrating your favorite characters from the new series.

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures will have a 12-episode run, with two new episodes released every Thursday. Never miss an episode by subscribing to Star Wars Kids on YouTube.

Check out the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Stitchlings from Mattel Plush and more products inspired by the series below!