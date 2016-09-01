ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Force for Change Celebrates 4 million food packets for children in need!

September 1, 2016
Star Wars: Force for Change and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF hit another milestone in their partnership: more than 4 million ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) packets have been distributed to malnourished children around the world through UNICEF Kid Power! Thanks to the funds raised on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, therapeutic food packets have been delivered to more than 31,000 children in Uganda, Haiti, Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Rwanda and Madagascar.

Here’s how it works: By getting active with the UNICEF Kid Power Band, kids earn Kid Power Points that unlock RUTF packets for severely malnourished children around the world. RUTF – sometimes called a “miracle paste” – is a specially-designed protein and vitamin-rich peanut formula that allows children who are severely malnourished to be treated successfully in their communities.

In Mozambique alone, more than 1 million RUTF packets have been distributed, reaching 7,000 children. Each packet is part of a lifesaving intervention that is essential to a malnourished child's survival, growth and development.

Even with this great milestone, our work is not done yet! Star Wars: Force for Change will continue its commitment to the U.S. fund for UNICEF by bringing UNICEF Kid Power to kids and families across the country.

As a new school year kicks off, we look forward to inspiring and empowering more kids across the country to get active, save lives, and be forces for change as we help to fight global malnutrition!

