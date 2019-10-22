FIRST and Star Wars: Force for Change Launch ‘Build My Droid’ Contest

Design the droid of your dreams and enter for the chance to see it come to life in a future Star Wars story!

*Update: The submission phase of the Star Wars: Force for Change ‘Build My Droid’ contest has ended. Submissions are now under review and the grand prize winner will be announced in December. Thank you for participating.

In the Star Wars galaxy, droids are some of the most loyal counterparts and reliable copilots around. From humanoid protocol droids to roly-poly astromechs, they come in all shapes and sizes.

And if you’ve ever dreamed of designing your own Star Wars droid, now’s your chance. StarWars.com is thrilled to announce the “Build My Droid” contest*, an initiative launched by Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST to inspire the next generation of heroes and innovators in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and creative arts.

The global robotics community FIRST has teamed up with Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force for Change to give fans and artists ages 16 and up the chance to design a droid that could be included in a future story set in the Star Wars galaxy. And as the competition kicks off this week in the lead up to the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker saga -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- the winning designer will also be invited to the film’s world premiere in December to proudly watch the public debut of their droid design, as it’s revealed on the red carpet.

“The ingenuity and creativity of Star Wars fans has always amazed me,” says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “When FIRST teamed up with Force for Change, we saw a great opportunity to both highlight their incredible talent and reaffirm the importance of STEM programs. I can’t wait to see what designs they come up with.”

The panel of judges for the contest will include Star Wars creature and special make-up effects supervisor Neal Scanlan; Lucasfilm vice president, creative producer John Swartz; Lucasfilm senior creative executive Pablo Hidalgo; celebrity Star Wars fan and STEM advocate Mayim Bialik; and Dean Kamen, FIRST founder and inventor of the LUKE Arm -- a revolutionary prosthesis inspired by Luke Skywalker.

The contest launches October 22, 2019, and contestants must submit their droid design in the form of a sketch, drawing, or painting at starwars.com/buildmydroidcontest by November 13, 2019. Eligible countries include United States and Canada, excluding Quebec, Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales Only), France, Spain, Belgium, Japan and Mexico.

FIRST inspires innovation and leadership through engaging, hands-on robotics challenges developed to ignite curiosity and passion in students in grade K-12. The support of FIRST is part of The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to provide inspiration and opportunity to the next generation of innovators. The 2020 FIRST RISE season is powered by Star Wars: Force for Change. Registration is open for all FIRST programs. Learn more at firstinspires.org/firstrise.

