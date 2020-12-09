ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST, and the LEGO® Group Launch “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest”

December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Put your LEGO Star Wars building skills to the test and enter for the chance to win exciting prizes.

This holiday season, as part of the Star Wars: Force For Change initiative, Disney, Lucasfilm, and the LEGO Group are teaming up with FIRST to bring fans an exciting challenge.

Through FIRST® LEGO® League, students around the world are introduced to the basics of robotics and engineering, using LEGO bricks to build unique solutions that teach coding, creativity, and teamwork. Now, Star Wars: Force for Change and FIRST are challenging you to reimagine LEGO bricks into Star Wars holiday-inspired builds.


In celebration of the release of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+, fans ages 13 and up are invited to turn LEGO bricks into Star Wars holiday-inspired builds. Share a photo of your LEGO Star Wars holiday designs on Instagram or Twitter with #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest and one grand prize winner will be selected to receive the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon (#75192) set and a FIRST LEGO League team or classroom registration. Four runners-up will be selected to receive LEGO Star Wars The Child (#75318), LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter (#75273), LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter (#75272), LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (#75288), and LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (#75292). A panel of judges for the contest will include Star Wars Actress Kelly Marie Tran, LEGO Star Wars design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, and FIRST LEGO League alumni Sanjay and Arvind Seshan.

Kelly Marie Tran
Kelly Marie Tran

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen
Jens Kronvold Frederiksen

Sanjay Seshan
Sanjay Seshan

Arvind Seshan
Arvind Seshan

Virtual LEGO Star Wars holiday designs can also be submitted for entry using LEGO Digital Designer or LEGO BrickLink Studio.

The contest launches December 9, 2020, at 7 a.m. PT, and contestants must share their holiday-inspired LEGO Star Wars builds on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest by December 23, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible countries include the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), and Great Britain.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest

With funding support provided by Disney and Lucasfilm, FIRST expands access to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning for more than 679,000 students in over 100 countries around the world. Through this ongoing collaboration, Disney and Lucasfilm are helping to deliver hands-on learning opportunities and mentorship to youth, empowering them to not only think big, but to develop the skills needed to become the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers and leaders.

More information on how to get involved in FIRST® GAME CHANGERSSM powered by Star Wars: Force for Change can be found at firstinspires.org/2021season.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter contest between 12/9/20 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (“PT”) and 12/23/20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., Canada (excluding Quebec) and Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) who are 13+ at time of entry. Limit 1 submission per person regardless of method of entry. U.S. & Canada visit http://strw.rs/6008HzUvK, Great Britain visit http://strw.rs/6005HM4W1 for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize descriptions and limitations. Void in Quebec, Northern Ireland and where prohibited. Sponsor: Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, 1110 Gorgas Ave, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange

LEGO Star Wars Star Wars: Force for Change FIRST LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Plan Ahead with the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule

    March 7, 2023

    March 7, 2023

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Returns for Season 3 This Spring

    December 1, 2022

    December 1, 2022

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Revealed

    October 25, 2022

    October 25, 2022

    Oct 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved