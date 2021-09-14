Galactic Builders Kicks Off Season 2, Celebrating Star Wars and STEM

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Watch the first episode of the new season, featuring creators from Lucasfilm and FIRST robotics teams, now!

Lucasfilm and Disney have once again teamed up with the global robotics community FIRST® for a second season of Galactic Builders powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, debuting today on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and StarWarsKids.com. The season will have a four-episode run, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

You can watch the first episode below!

The Galactic Builders series highlights how Lucasfilm and close affiliates use their technical skills to bring Star Wars stories, droids, and products to life. This season, we hear from Julie Kogura (Lucasfilm Animation associate post production manager), Psy DeLacy (Pixar technical director and droid builder), Edward Duncan (global head of design for action figures, plush, and inventor relations) Denise Wong (senior manager - product design) from Mattel, and Zander Defechereux (ILMxLAB gameplay engineer).

The episodes spotlight FIRST students and mentors who are using their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills to be forces for good in their communities.

Julie Kogura (Lucasfilm Animation associate post production manager)Psy DeLacy (Pixar technical director and droid builder)

Galactic Builders shows how each individual member of a team brings their own unique set of skills and talents to overcome a challenge,” says Lucasfilm’s Julie Kogura. “Revealing how diverse ideas can lead to a success or breakthrough is an important lesson in this series that I think we can all learn from. And, it’s inspiring to see FIRST encourage this collective problem-solving in their youth robotics programs to help young people develop the skills they’ll need to succeed now and in the future.”

FIRST and The Walt Disney Company are committed to inspiring the next generation of diverse creators, thinkers, and leaders. As a supporter of FIRST, Disney and Lucasfilm provide support to expand access to STEM learning to more young people around the world.

To learn more about Galactic Builders, visit StarWars.com/ForceForChange.

