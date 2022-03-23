Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine Will Take Readers on a Desert Journey - Exclusive

See the planet’s sights and landmarks in a fully-illustrated new book.

Luke Skywalker didn’t seem too crazy about his homeworld. “Well, if there's a bright center to the universe, you're on the planet that it's farthest from,” he once said. But a new book from Insight Editions looks to prove him wrong.

Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine, an all-ages book coming August 2022, will showcase all the landmarks, grand arenas, and watering holes made famous by the iconic, desert-covered locale. Written by Riley Silverman and fully illustrated in a large-scale format by Studio MUTI, the hardcover release features the Lars homestead, Mos Espa’s podracing Grand Arena, the krayt dragon’s nest, and much more, as well as characters from across the saga. You can get a first look at the cover and some interior spreads below, along with full front and back cover art.

"Getting to go on my own little adventure through the tales of Tatooine was amazing,” Silverman tells StarWars.com. “Making my way across the various sprawling landscapes and starting to place familiar characters like Luke Skywalker alongside new favorites like Doctor Aphra, and seeing them come to life through the playful art just really gave me a deeper appreciation for the place this unassuming desert planet has in the grander Star Wars story. I think the book serves as a nice trip down memory lane for long-time fans and as a fun primer for those just taking their first steps."

"Delving into the world of Tatooine was an incredible journey for us,” adds Clinton Campbell, creative director of Studio MUTI. “As Star Wars fans we were thrilled to be a part of the project and at the prospect of immersing ourselves in the intertwined stories of all the characters and places. Bringing everything to life and being able to give our visual interpretation of such an epic franchise was an honor, and we can’t wait for other fans out there to page through this chronicle of Star Wars history."

So hop on a bantha and get ready to tour Tatooine.

Star Wars: Exploring Tatooine arrives August 2022 and is available for pre-order now.