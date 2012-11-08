Star Wars: Episode VII — Filmmakers React

Some of the world's top filmmakers react to the announcement of Star Wars: Episode VII.

Last week's announcement of a new Star Wars trilogy in development as part of Lucasfilm's future with the Walt Disney Company set the Internet ablaze with reaction. Among the most notable voices chiming in with surprise and excitement are filmmakers who have been profoundly influenced by the original Star Wars films. Here's a collection of some of what was said:



"Part of me? Thrilled. Part of me? Terrified. Most of me? Thrillified." -- J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Super 8)

"Every awesome creative person in Hollywood would love to work on something new Star Wars so this could be a great thing." -- Felicia Day (The Guild, Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

"The idea of another trilogy that further shrouds the Force in mystery as its secrets are lost to time -- that's extremely compelling. I want so bad for it to be good. Can you imagine?" -- Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Cowboys & Aliens)

"So excited for the new Star Wars films! First up, three Jar Jar movies, taking us through 2019, and then the Dash Rendar trilogy! Whoo-hoo!" -- James Gunn (Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy)

"The Star Wars franchise is nothing short of a generational touchstone.... I literally can't think of any comparable cultural phenomenon that has so pervasively shaped and galvanized viewers to the extent that Star Wars has. It's embedded in my -- and our -- cultural DNA in a unique way and these are enduring strands." -- Shawn Levy (Real Steel, A Night at the Museum)

"All I can say is my heart literally started racing when I heard...it is going to be -- I can say this with 100 percent confidence three years out -- the biggest movie in the history of modern cinema. The level of excitement and anticipation about Episode VII is going to be double what it was for Episode I." -- Damon Lindelof (Prometheus, Lost)

"Twenty-four hours on and I'm still excited about Episode VII. You think you're done, but you're not. You're never done with Star Wars.... Imagine Episodes VII-IX written by [Damon] Lindelof and [Frank] Darabont, directed by three of the best directors today. Star Wars would reclaim the throne overnight." -- Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, Wanted)

"If you have concerns about this Disney acquisition of Lucasfilm, you are crazy. This means movies and a theme park. Relax and enjoy. In 3D." -- Kyle Newman (Fanboys)

"I can't imagine a larger event-film for our generation than a sequel to Return of the Jedi. Star Wars literally defined 'the magic of movies' to me as a child. No other film had more impact on my subconscious desire to become a filmmaker." -- George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau)

"What an amazing world and legacy George Lucas has created -- and it needs to continue in capable hands. I do think Disney is the best studio for the job and the fact that they brought in Kathleen Kennedy? I can't imagine a better scenario. And 2015 can't get here fast enough." -- Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Grindhouse)

"I'm all for it. Can't wait to see all the new movies they're gonna make. The seven-year-old Kev who saw Star Wars during its initial release in 1977 is finally gonna get all nine Star Wars movies he was promised back then. I'll be first in line to pay for whatever they do." -- Kevin Smith (Clerks, Red State)