It's True. All of It. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is Coming Home - UPDATED

Packaged with the film is a galaxy of bonus content that will take fans inside the making of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, including an in-depth documentary, featurettes, and more. Secrets will be revealed through extensive footage, never-before-seen deleted scenes, and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers. Bonus features include*:



For the first time, discover the complete story behind the making of The Force Awakens, revealed through in-depth footage and exclusive interviews with the actors and filmmakers in this feature documentary The Story Awakens: The Table Read – Cast members familiar and new reflect on the memorable day they all first came together to read the movie’s script

See how the filmmakers brought the newest droid to the screen, creating an instant fan favorite in the Star Wars universe Crafting Creatures – Watch movie magic as the filmmakers bring a cast of new creatures to life

Go deeper into the epic, climactic lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren John Williams: The Seventh Symphony – The legendary composer shares personal insights of his work on Star Wars and The Force Awakens

An insider’s look into the remarkable digital artistry of the movie’s visual effects. Force For Change – Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. See how the Star Wars: Force for Change initiative has united Star Wars fans all over the globe to help others

Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer

Note: The 3D version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be available later this year.

RETAILER EXCLUSIVES - UPDATED

To celebrate the in-home release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Disney Store are each offering fans a retailer-exclusive, collectible version of the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray Combo Pack. These limited edition releases, seen below, will be packaged as follows:



Target Exclusive Blu-ray Combo Pack

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray Combo Pack

Best Buy Exclusive Blu-ray Combo Pack

Star Wars: The Force Awakens saw the eagerly anticipated reteaming of original Star Wars stars Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, along with Anthony Daniels, the only actor to have been in all seven Star Wars films, and Peter Mayhew. The returning cast was joined by newcomer Daisy Ridley, who beat out fierce competition to take the principal role of Rey; BAFTA Rising Star Award winner John Boyega (Attack the Block, Imperial Dreams) as reluctant stormtrooper Finn; Emmy nominee Adam Driver (Lincoln, Girls) as the villainous Kylo Ren, and Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis, The Bourne Legacy) as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was directed by J.J. Abrams and written by Lawrence Kasdan & J.J. Abrams and Michael Arndt. Lucasfilm president and eight-time Academy Award nominee Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams, along with his longtime producing partner Bryan Burk, are the film’s producers. Having established a musical legacy with his iconic scores for the previous six films in the Star Wars saga, acclaimed composer John Williams returned to score Star Wars: The Force Awakens, ultimately garnering his 50th Oscar nomination for his work.



Prepare to enter a new generation of Star Wars -- all over again.

