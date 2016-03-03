It's True. All of It. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is Coming Home - UPDATED

The latest film in the Star Wars saga arrives on multiple formats this April, along with several retailer-exclusive editions!
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is calling to you. And you can let it in this April.
As announced this morning by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert A. Iger at The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the epic movie will be available to own early on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on April 1. It comes home on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 5. The film shattered box office records upon its debut, eventually grossing over $926 million domestic and $2.05 billion worldwide. Featuring new heroes and villains, along with classic characters, thrilling action, and a heartfelt story, Star Wars: The Force Awakens connected with fans and deepened the mythology of Star Wars. Take a first look at disc packaging below!