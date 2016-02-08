ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

The Force Goes Electronic: Announcing Star Wars Headspace Compilation Album - Exclusive Cover Reveal

February 8, 2016
February 8, 2016

Executive produced by Rick Rubin, you've never heard Star Wars music like this.

When it comes to Star Wars music, it’s time to follow a teaching from Yoda: you must unlearn what you have learned. Introducing Star Wars Headspace.


By Hollywood Records and American Recordings, Star Wars Headspace is a new compilation of original electronic dance music infused with Star Wars sound clips and effects — executive produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. Coming February 19 to all digital outlets and March 18 to retail stores everywhere, Star Wars Headspace gathers some of the biggest names and emerging talent in electronic music for an entirely new take on a galaxy far, far away. Pre-orders open today, and StarWars.com has an exclusive first look at the striking cover below.


Star Wars Headspace


The album opens with “C-3P0’s Plight” by Kaskade; the track pulsates and builds into a soundscape, iconic Star Wars samples like blaster fire and Wookiee roars enveloping the listener, while C-3P0 laments…“How typical.” It captures the humor of Star Wars, the melodrama of C-3PO, and is a kinetic, dynamic production that sets the stage for what follows.


In addition to contributions from GTA, Flying Lotus, and others, Star Wars Headspace features an original production by Rick Rubin: “NR-G7,” complete with a driving beat, R2-D2 bleeps, and much more. Also included is a remix of J.J. Abrams' and Lin-Manuel Miranda's fan-favorite “Jabba Flow” from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, called “Jabba Flow: Rick Rubin Re-Work (feat. A-Trak).” This version transforms the song into something completely different — a true house track — and is a must-hear for Star Wars and dance music fans alike. Check out the full track listing for Star Wars Headspace below.


STAR WARS HEADSPACE TRACK LIST:


1. C-3P0's Plight Kaskade


2. Help Me! GTA


3. Force TroyBoi 


4. Cantina Boys Baauer


5. Jabba Flow: Rick Rubin Re-Work (feat. A-Trak) Shag Kava


6. R2 Knows (feat. Barry Drift) Claude VonStroke


7. NR-G7 Rick Rubin  


8. Ghomrassen Bonobo


9. Bounty Hunters Röyksopp


10. Sunset Over Manaan ATTLAS


11. R2 Where R U? Flying Lotus


12. Druid Caravan of Smoke Shlohmo


13. EWOK PUMPP Rustie


14. Scruffy-Looking Nerfherder Galantis


15. Star Tripper Breakbot


Are you ready for a new kind of Star Wars music experience? Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsHeadspace.com for more on Star Wars Headspace!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Headspace

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition Available Now - UPDATED

    November 16, 2016

    November 16, 2016

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What Is the Best Scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

    June 17, 2016

    June 17, 2016

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl...with Holograms

    May 25, 2016

    May 25, 2016

    May 25

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Force Awakens Character Are You?

    April 8, 2016

    April 8, 2016

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    Star Wars 360: View The Force Awakens Set Panoramas at StarWars.com - UPDATED 4/5

    April 4, 2016

    April 4, 2016

    Apr 4

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Studying Skywalkers: Identity in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Part 1

    March 23, 2016

    March 23, 2016

    Mar 23

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    It's True. All of It. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Is Coming Home - UPDATED

    March 3, 2016

    March 3, 2016

    Mar 3

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    8 Things to Look (and Listen) for in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

    January 26, 2016

    January 26, 2016

    Jan 26

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved