Star Wars Day 2016 Gaming Deals!

April 29, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Check out new May the 4th discounts for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and more!

Looking for May the 4th deals that would make Lando green with envy? Well, you've come to the right place. Check out StarWars.com's guide to Star Wars Day digital deals below! (And don't worry -- we won't be altering the deals, Vader-style.)

Apple

  • Get up to 50% off on select Star Wars games like Star Wars: Commander and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes!
  • Offer valid through May 4th.

20160318_MT4_Google_Final-resized

 

Google Play

  • Celebrate May the 4th with discounts on your favorite Star Wars games and apps!
  • Offer valid through May 4th.

20160318_MT4_Google_Final

 

Amazon

  • Get more Star Wars game content with a special discount in celebration of May the 4th!
  • Offer valid through May 4th.

Windows
  • For a limited time, get bonus content in Star Wars: Commander.
  • Offer valid through May 4th.

sw-commander-ss1

 

Steam

  • Get up to 77% off this May the 4th on great Star Wars games!
  • Offer valid through May 9th.

steam

 

 

GOG.com
  • Up to 77% off on select Star Wars games!
  • Offer valid through May 9th.

gog

 

PlayStation

  • PlayStation celebrates May the 4th with discounts up to 77% off on new and classic Star Wars games, including Star Wars Battlefront and Disney Infinity 3.0.
  • Offer valid through May 9th.

SW_MayThe4th_1024x768_PS

 

Xbox

  • Get up to 77% off of select games through the Xbox Store!
  • Offer ends May 9th.

xbox

 

star wars day may the 4th

