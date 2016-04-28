Star Wars Day 2016 Gaming Deals!

Check out new May the 4th discounts for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and more!

Looking for May the 4th deals that would make Lando green with envy? Well, you've come to the right place. Check out StarWars.com's guide to Star Wars Day digital deals below! (And don't worry -- we won't be altering the deals, Vader-style.)

Apple



Get up to 50% off on select Star Wars games like Star Wars: Commander and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes!

Offer valid through May 4th.

Google Play



Celebrate May the 4th with discounts on your favorite Star Wars games and apps!

Offer valid through May 4th.

Amazon



Get more Star Wars game content with a special discount in celebration of May the 4th!

Offer valid through May 4th.

For a limited time, get bonus content in Star Wars: Commander.

Offer valid through May 4th.

Steam



Get up to 77% off this May the 4th on great Star Wars games!

Offer valid through May 9th.

Humble Bundle



Play classic Star Wars games and support great charities with special May the Fourth discounts!

Offer valid May 3rd - May 9th.

Up to 77% off on select Star Wars games!

Offer valid through May 9th.

PlayStation



PlayStation celebrates May the 4th with discounts up to 77% off on new and classic Star Wars games, including Star Wars Battlefront and Disney Infinity 3.0.

Offer valid through May 9th.

Xbox



Get up to 77% off of select games through the Xbox Store!

Offer ends May 9th.

Humble Bundle

