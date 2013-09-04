Star Wars Comics Preview: September 4, 2013

Check out a special preview of Dark Horse's highly-anticipated The Star Wars #1!

Dark Horse's highly-anticipated The Star Wars #1 hits comic book shops today! In case you missed it, check out our special preview, featuring variant covers and interior pages, after the jump!

THE STAR WARS #1, $3.99

32 pages

Before Star Wars, there was The Star Wars! This is the authorized adaptation of George Lucas’ rough-draft screenplay of what would eventually become a motion picture that would change the world.

Annikin Starkiller is the hero...Luke Skywalker is a wizened Jedi general...Han Solo is a big green alien...and the Sith...Well, the Sith are still the bad guys. High adventure and derring-do from longer ago, in a galaxy even further away!

* Features regular, variant, and ultravariant covers!





CREATORS

Writer: J. W. Rinzler

Artist: Mike Mayhew

Colorist: Rain Beredo, Brad Anderson

Cover Artist: Jan Duursema