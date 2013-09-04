ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: September 4, 2013

September 4, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Check out a special preview of Dark Horse's highly-anticipated The Star Wars #1!

General Luke Skywalker tells Count Sandage to sit down, in a comic panel from The Star Wars.

Dark Horse's highly-anticipated The Star Wars #1 hits comic book shops today! In case you missed it, check out our special preview, featuring variant covers and interior pages, after the jump!

THE STAR WARS #1, $3.99
32 pages

Before Star Wars, there was The Star Wars! This is the authorized adaptation of George Lucas’ rough-draft screenplay of what would eventually become a motion picture that would change the world.

Annikin Starkiller is the hero...Luke Skywalker is a wizened Jedi general...Han Solo is a big green alien...and the Sith...Well, the Sith are still the bad guys. High adventure and derring-do from longer ago, in a galaxy even further away!

* Features regular, variant, and ultravariant covers!

 

The Star Wars Cover A The Star Wars Cover B
The Star Wars Cover C The Star Wars Page 1
The Star Wars Page 2 The Star Wars Page 3
The Star Wars Page 4 The Star Wars Page 5
The Star Wars Page 6 The Star Wars Page 7

CREATORS
Writer: J. W. Rinzler
Artist: Mike Mayhew
Colorist: Rain Beredo, Brad Anderson
Cover Artist: Jan Duursema

