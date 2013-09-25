ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: September 25, 2013

September 26, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at the cover and interior pages of Star Wars: Legacy #7!

Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao take defensive stances as they trek through a forest in Star Wars Legacy.

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #7
$2.99
32 pages

After a terrible vision of Empress Fel being struck down by a Sith, Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao ignore direct orders and set out in search of the murdering Sith. It’s the right thing to do...but it’s also scratching their itch for adventure!

Star Wars: Legacy #7 cover Star Wars: Legacy #7, page 1
Star Wars: Legacy #7, page 2 Star Wars: Legacy #7, page 3
Star Wars: Legacy #7, page 4

CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Brian Thies
Cover Artist: Livio Ramondelli
