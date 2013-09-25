Star Wars Comics Preview: September 25, 2013

Get a first look at the cover and interior pages of Star Wars: Legacy #7!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #7

$2.99

32 pages

After a terrible vision of Empress Fel being struck down by a Sith, Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao ignore direct orders and set out in search of the murdering Sith. It’s the right thing to do...but it’s also scratching their itch for adventure!

* Furthest point in the future of the Star Wars saga.





Corinna Bechko, Gabriel HardmanBrian ThiesLivio Ramondelli