Star Wars Comics Preview: September 18, 2013

September 19, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a sneak peak at the latest issue of Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains!

A hologram of Darth Sidious addresses an underling in a panel from the comic Star Wars: Dark Times - A Spark Remains.

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARK TIMES -- A SPARK REMAINS #3
$3.50
32 pages

Darth Vader readies an assassin for Jedi hunting while scouring the galaxy for hidden prey. Elsewhere, the Uhumele’s crew plots to strike down the Dark Lord himself, but the revelation of their own life-or-death secrets threatens to unravel everything!

 

Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains #3 Cover Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains #3, Page 1
Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains #3, Page 2 Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains #3, Page 3

CREATORS
Writer: Randy Stradley
Artist: Douglas Wheatley
Colorist: Dan Jackson
Cover Artist: Benjamin Carré
