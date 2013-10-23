Star Wars Comics Preview: October 23, 2013

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #8!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #8

$2.99

32 pages

Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao’s search for Sith leads to the poisoned Mon Calamari homeworld of Dac -- where their ship is boarded by pirates who have taken over the planet's orbiting shipyards.

Jao senses the dark side at work -- especially when he and Ania are marked for death!

* Sith, pirates, and the planet of the dead!





Corinna Bechko, Gabriel HardmanBrian ThiesRachelle RosenbergAugustin Alessio