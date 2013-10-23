ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: October 23, 2013

October 23, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #8!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #8
$2.99
32 pages

Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao’s search for Sith leads to the poisoned Mon Calamari homeworld of Dac -- where their ship is boarded by pirates who have taken over the planet's orbiting shipyards.

Jao senses the dark side at work -- especially when he and Ania are marked for death!

* Sith, pirates, and the planet of the dead!

 

Star Wars Legacy #8 cover Star Wars Legacy #8, page 1
Star Wars: Legacy #8, page 2 Star Wars: Legacy #8, page 3
Star Wars: Legacy #8, page 4

CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Brian Thies
Colorist: Rachelle Rosenberg
Cover Artist: Augustin Alessio
