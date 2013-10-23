Star Wars Comics Preview: October 23, 2013

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #8!
STAR WARS: LEGACY #8
$2.99
32 pages
Ania Solo and Imperial Knight Jao’s search for Sith leads to the poisoned Mon Calamari homeworld of Dac -- where their ship is boarded by pirates who have taken over the planet's orbiting shipyards.
Jao senses the dark side at work -- especially when he and Ania are marked for death!
* Sith, pirates, and the planet of the dead!
CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Brian Thies
Colorist: Rachelle Rosenberg
Cover Artist: Augustin Alessio