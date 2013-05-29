ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars Comics Preview: May 29, 2013

May 29, 2013
May 29, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Princess Leia wields a blaster, wearing a cold-weather jacket.

It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump! (There's only one this week...but it's a good one!)

Star Wars Omnibus: Wild Space Volume 1 TPB, $24.99

A wild collection of rare Star Wars comics, including Alan Moore's Marvel UK tales, the three issues from Blackthorne (originally in 3D), and a slew of stories from toy pack-ins, cereal boxes, and Star Wars Kids and Pizzazz magazines! Collects Star Wars 3-D #1–#3; Star Wars: Devilworlds #1–#2; Star Wars: Death Masque; Star Wars Weekly #60, #94–#99, and #104–#115; Star Wars from Pizzazz #10–#16; The Rebel Thief, X-Wing Marks the Spot, Imperial Spy, and The Gambler’s Quest from Star Wars Kids #1–#15; Star Wars: The Mixed-Up Droid; Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Galoob minicomic; Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Ertl minicomic; and Star Wars: Droids from Apple Jacks.

* A mega-collection of previously uncollected adventures!

Star Wars Omnibus Wild Space Volume 1. Star Wars: The Snow Demons comic
Luke, Leia, R2-D2, and C-3PO arrive on Akuria II looking for the secret rebel base in a panel from Star Wars Omnibus: Wild Space Volume 1. In a series of panels from Marvel UK's comic story Dark Lord's Conscience, Darth Vader confronts Clat the Shamer.

Creators

Writer: Mike W. Barr, Chris Claremont, Archie Goodwin, Alan Moore, Steve Moore, Steve Parkhouse, John Stephenson, John Wagner, Len Wein, John Whitman, Ryder Windham
Artist: Adolfo Buylla, Dave Cockrum, Alan Davis, Gene Day, Gary Erskine, Bill Hughes, Carmine Infantino, Klaus Janson, Glen Johnson, Cesar MacSombol, Pablo Marcos, Steve Mitchell, Glen Mullaly, Jim Nelson, Ron Randall, Walt Simonson, Ken Steacy, John Stokes, John Tartaglione, Patrick Zircher
Colorist: Laura Allred, Howard Bender, Perry McNamee, Cary Porter, Pamela Rambo, Marie Severin, James Sinclair, Ken Steacy, Matt Webb, Nel Yomtov

star wars comics star wars graphic novels star wars wild space

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved