Star Wars Comics Preview: May 29, 2013

It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump! (There's only one this week...but it's a good one!)

Star Wars Omnibus: Wild Space Volume 1 TPB, $24.99

A wild collection of rare Star Wars comics, including Alan Moore's Marvel UK tales, the three issues from Blackthorne (originally in 3D), and a slew of stories from toy pack-ins, cereal boxes, and Star Wars Kids and Pizzazz magazines! Collects Star Wars 3-D #1–#3; Star Wars: Devilworlds #1–#2; Star Wars: Death Masque; Star Wars Weekly #60, #94–#99, and #104–#115; Star Wars from Pizzazz #10–#16; The Rebel Thief, X-Wing Marks the Spot, Imperial Spy, and The Gambler’s Quest from Star Wars Kids #1–#15; Star Wars: The Mixed-Up Droid; Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Galoob minicomic; Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Ertl minicomic; and Star Wars: Droids from Apple Jacks.

* A mega-collection of previously uncollected adventures!



Writer: Mike W. Barr, Chris Claremont, Archie Goodwin, Alan Moore, Steve Moore, Steve Parkhouse, John Stephenson, John Wagner, Len Wein, John Whitman, Ryder Windham

Artist: Adolfo Buylla, Dave Cockrum, Alan Davis, Gene Day, Gary Erskine, Bill Hughes, Carmine Infantino, Klaus Janson, Glen Johnson, Cesar MacSombol, Pablo Marcos, Steve Mitchell, Glen Mullaly, Jim Nelson, Ron Randall, Walt Simonson, Ken Steacy, John Stokes, John Tartaglione, Patrick Zircher

Colorist: Laura Allred, Howard Bender, Perry McNamee, Cary Porter, Pamela Rambo, Marie Severin, James Sinclair, Ken Steacy, Matt Webb, Nel Yomtov