ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars Comics Preview: March 19, 2014

March 20, 2014
March 20, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows #4 and Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi -- Force War #5!

Darth Vader.

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #4
$3.50
32 pages

Fighting at the side of Darth Vader in an air attack against a group of inspired, cause-driven Separatists, Stormtrooper Hock has an opportunity to show his value. When he is captured, learning of the enemy’s cause -- and who they’re working with -- only reinforces Hock’s belief in the Galactic Empire.

  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-4

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-4

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-1

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-1

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-2

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-2

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-3

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-3

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-4

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-4

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-5

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-5

    of
  • star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-6

    of
    star-wars-darth-vader-and-the-cry-of-shadows-page-6

    of

    • CREATORS
    Writer: Tim Siedell
    Artist: Gabriel Guzman
    Colorist: Michael Atiyeh
    Cover Artist: Felipe Massafera

    STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI -- FORCE WAR #5
    $3.50
    32 pages

    The alien Rakata are on the brink of opening the Infinity Gate, ready to unleash their Empire on an unsuspecting galaxy! The Je’daii must win this battle -- even if it means the end of their order. But how can they attain victory when their greatest hero has joined the enemy?

    “Ostrander and Duursema have reverse-engineered the setting, characters, and Force philosophies to create a fully believable ‘real’ ancient history of the Jedi.” -- Fan Girl Blog

  • star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-5

    of
    star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-5

    of
  • star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-1

    of
    star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-1

    of
  • star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-2

    of
    star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-2

    of
  • star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-3

    of
    star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-3

    of
  • star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-4

    of
    star-wars-dawn-of-the-jedi-force-war-page-4

    of

    • CREATORS
    Writer: John Ostrander
    Artist: Jan Duursema
    Inker: Dan Parsons
    Colorist: Wes Dzioba
    Cover Artist: David Michael Beck

    star wars comics

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved