Star Wars Comics Preview: June 5, 2013

It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

Star Wars: Dark Times -- Fire Carrier #5, $2.99

Jedi Master K’Kruhk’s fight with militia soldiers comes to an abrupt end -- with the appearance of not one, but two unexpected allies. The refuge he and his Padawans have sought may be in sight...but a shadow from within their own ranks bodes a perilous future.

“It’s no small claim when I say this is the greatest Star Wars series I have ever read.” -- SciFiPulse

“This book isn’t just for Star Wars fans. It is for fans of exceptional writing...” -- Comic Book Nerds are Hot





Writer: Randy Stradley

Artist: Gabriel Guzman

Colorist: Garry Henderson

Cover Artist: Douglas Wheatley