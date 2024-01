It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

Star Wars: Legacy #4, $2.99

A vanishing planet and an impostor revealed...a deadly trap and a dangerous escape. When Ania Solo set out in search of adventure, little did she know trouble, peril, and the Sith would be along for the ride!



Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman

Artist: Gabriel Hardman

Colorist: Rachelle Rosenberg

Cover Artist: Dave Wilkins