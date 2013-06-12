ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: June 12, 2013

June 12, 2013
StarWars.com Team

It's Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

Star Wars #6, $2.99

When he and Chewbacca are cornered by Imperials, Han Solo resorts to an improvised plan -- with the most dangerous results imaginable! Meanwhile, half a galaxy away, Princess Leia and Wedge Antilles prepare for certain death, unaware that Luke Skywalker has an improvisation of his own. And Darth Vader is watching...

Creators

Writer: Brian Wood
Artist: Carlos D'Anda
Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb
Cover Artist: Rodolfo Migliari

