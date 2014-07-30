Star Wars Comics Preview: July 30, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Rebel Heist #4!
It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of Star Wars: Rebel Heist #4, available today!
STAR WARS: REBEL HEIST #4
$3.50
32 pages
The Rebellion’s plan is coming together. All Luke Skywalker has to do is elude an Imperial spy -- and perform some unanticipated rescues! But this farm boy is on the edge of greatness, and he is not about to stop saving the galaxy now!
* Matt Kindt writes the Leia, Han, and Luke from the classic era of Star Wars!
* Covers by Adam Hughes!
Writer: Matt Kindt
Penciller: Marco Castiello
Inker: Dan Parsons
Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb
Cover Artist: Adam Hughes