Star Wars Comics Preview: July 30, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Rebel Heist #4!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of Star Wars: Rebel Heist #4, available today!

STAR WARS: REBEL HEIST #4

$3.50

32 pages

The Rebellion’s plan is coming together. All Luke Skywalker has to do is elude an Imperial spy -- and perform some unanticipated rescues! But this farm boy is on the edge of greatness, and he is not about to stop saving the galaxy now!

* Matt Kindt writes the Leia, Han, and Luke from the classic era of Star Wars!

* Covers by Adam Hughes!

Writer: Matt Kindt

Penciller: Marco Castiello

Inker: Dan Parsons

Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb

Cover Artist: Adam Hughes