Star Wars Comics Preview: July 23, 2014

Get a sneak peek at Star Wars: Legacy #17!
It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of Star Wars: Legacy #17, available today!
STAR WARS: LEGACY #17
$2.99
32 pages
On a mission by order of the Empress, Ania Solo and a contingent of stormtroopers search for Jao Assam and Darth Wredd. Arriving once again on the rogue planet where her adventures began, Ania encounters something no one expected -- an army of Sith!
* Sith! Stormtroopers! Solo!
“Anyone who reads Star Wars comic books must read Star Wars: Legacy.” -- Comic Book Bin
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Brian Albert Thies
Colorist: Jordan Boyd
Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio