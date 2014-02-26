ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars Comics Preview: February 26, 2014

February 27, 2014
February 27, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #12!

star-wars-legacy-header-02272014

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #12
$2.99
32 pages

A meeting with an old friend lands Ania Solo in handcuffs! Now that she’s a wanted criminal, even her pals Sauk and Imperial Knight Jao are wary of her. Held captive by one bounty hunter and pursued by another, Ania is one blaster shot away from a life sentence -- or death!

* Ania’s past is revealed...or is it?

“Grab your lightsaber and your blaster, kids, it’s time to go Sith hunting.” -- Unleash the Fanboy

Star Wars Legacy #12

CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Gabriel Hardman
Colorist: Jordan Boyd
Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio

star wars comics star wars legacy

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved