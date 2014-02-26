Star Wars Comics Preview: February 26, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Legacy #12!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: LEGACY #12

$2.99

32 pages

A meeting with an old friend lands Ania Solo in handcuffs! Now that she’s a wanted criminal, even her pals Sauk and Imperial Knight Jao are wary of her. Held captive by one bounty hunter and pursued by another, Ania is one blaster shot away from a life sentence -- or death!

* Ania’s past is revealed...or is it?

“Grab your lightsaber and your blaster, kids, it’s time to go Sith hunting.” -- Unleash the Fanboy

CREATORS

Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman

Artist: Gabriel Hardman

Colorist: Jordan Boyd

Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio