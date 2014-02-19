Star Wars Comics Preview: February 19, 2014

Get a first look at new Star Wars comics available this week!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #3

$3.50

32 pages

Stormtrooper Hock is exactly where he wants to be—under the command of the greatest warrior in the galaxy, Darth Vader! When a mission to assimilate some remnant Separatists becomes a military disaster, Hock has an opportunity to be something more than a soldier in the ranks to Darth Vader . . . if he’s willing to take a life-risking chance!

CREATORS

Writer: Tim Siedell

Artist: Gabriel Guzman

Colorist: Michael Atiyeh

Cover Artist: Felipe Massafera

STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI -- FORCE WAR #4

$3.50

32 pages

Xesh and his Rakatan master are leading their ravening army to the temple of Anil Kesh and the chasm below—hoping to find a gateway to the galaxy at the bottom! But Je’daii Shae Koda dogs Xesh’s steps, hoping to bring her lover back to the light side of the Force!

* The dark side invasion comes to a Je’daii temple!

* War comes to the Je’daii’s doorstep!

“Xesh is sure to become a fan favorite.” -- Comic Book Resources

CREATORS

Writer: John Ostrander

Artist: Jan Duursema

Inker: Dan Parsons

Colorist: Wes Dzioba

Cover Artist: David Michael Beck