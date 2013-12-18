Star Wars Comics Preview: December 18, 2013

Get a full preview of Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows #1!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #1

$3.50

32 pages

During the Clone Wars, a single trooper—left for dead during battle—comes to hate the Jedi generals who abandoned him. Years later, he lives on, bitter and angry, until hearing tales of a great warrior. Now, this clone believes he may have found the leader he should have been following all along . . . Darth Vader!

* All-new series starring Darth Vader!

* Tim Siedell (@badbanana) has one of Time’s 140 Best Twitter Feeds!



Tim SiedellGabriel GuzmanMichael AtiyehFelipe Massafera



STAR WARS: DARK TIMES—A SPARK REMAINS #5

$3.50

32 pages

The fight is on! Darth Vader and his numerous forces are besieged with death traps. A showdown with the Jedi who lured Vader to this doom is inevitable—and now Darth Vader is angry. Do not underestimate the power of an angry Sith!

* Vader enraged, Jedi unleashed—the end is nigh!

* Artist Doug Wheatley returns!



Randy StradleyDouglas WheatleyDan JacksonBenjamin Carré



STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI—FORCE WAR #2

$3.50

32 pages



The Je’daii go on the offensive against the invading Rakatan Empire!

Xesh uses his Force Hound training to locate the Rakatan command center, which sparks an ambitious plan: infiltrate the enemy stronghold and kill the supreme commander. But Xesh has not accounted for a traitor in his own ranks!

* The war that determines the future of the Jedi!

* John Ostrander and Jan Duursema pull out all the stops!



John OstranderJan DuursemaDan ParsonsWes DziobaDavid Michael Beck



STAR WARS: LEGACY #10

$2.99

32 pages

With a little help from her friends, Ania Solo is leading the Mon Calamari slaves to freedom . . . Don’t bother telling her the odds of anyone coming out alive against an enormous force of armed pirates!



Corinna Bechko, Gabriel HardmanBrian ThiesRachelle RosenbergAgustin Alessio