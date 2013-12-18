ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Star Wars Comics Preview: December 18, 2013

December 18, 2013
December 18, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a full preview of Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows #1!

header


It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #1
$3.50
32 pages

During the Clone Wars, a single trooper—left for dead during battle—comes to hate the Jedi generals who abandoned him. Years later, he lives on, bitter and angry, until hearing tales of a great warrior. Now, this clone believes he may have found the leader he should have been following all along . . . Darth Vader!

* All-new series starring Darth Vader!

* Tim Siedell (@badbanana) has one of Time’s 140 Best Twitter Feeds!

cry_of_shadows_1 23688
SWDCS #1 PG 01 image001
image002 image003
image004 image005

CREATORS
Writer: Tim Siedell
Artist: Gabriel Guzman
Colorist: Michael Atiyeh
Cover Artist: Felipe Massafera


STAR WARS: DARK TIMES—A SPARK REMAINS #5
$3.50
32 pages

The fight is on! Darth Vader and his numerous forces are besieged with death traps. A showdown with the Jedi who lured Vader to this doom is inevitable—and now Darth Vader is angry. Do not underestimate the power of an angry Sith!

* Vader enraged, Jedi unleashed—the end is nigh!

* Artist Doug Wheatley returns!

dark_times_5


CREATORS
Writer: Randy Stradley
Artist: Douglas Wheatley
Colorist: Dan Jackson
Cover Artist: Benjamin Carré


STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI—FORCE WAR #2
$3.50
32 pages

The Je’daii go on the offensive against the invading Rakatan Empire!

Xesh uses his Force Hound training to locate the Rakatan command center, which sparks an ambitious plan: infiltrate the enemy stronghold and kill the supreme commander. But Xesh has not accounted for a traitor in his own ranks!

* The war that determines the future of the Jedi!

* John Ostrander and Jan Duursema pull out all the stops!

dawn_of_the_jedi_2


CREATORS:
Writer: John Ostrander
Penciller: Jan Duursema
Inker: Dan Parsons
Colorist: Wes Dzioba
Cover Artist: David Michael Beck


STAR WARS: LEGACY #10
$2.99
32 pages

With a little help from her friends, Ania Solo is leading the Mon Calamari slaves to freedom . . . Don’t bother telling her the odds of anyone coming out alive against an enormous force of armed pirates!

legacy_10


CREATORS
Writer: Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman
Artist: Brian Thies
Colorist: Rachelle Rosenberg
Cover Artist: Agustin Alessio
star wars comics star wars legacy star wars dawn of the jedi star wars dark times

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved