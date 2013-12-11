ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Comics Preview: December 11, 2013

December 12, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a sneak peek at Star Wars #12!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS #12
$2.99
32 pages

After a battle with the Empire, it is a time of reunions, departures, and reassessments. Han and Chewie return from their mission to Coruscant, Luke deals with love lost, and Leia must accept greater responsibilities within the Rebellion. But first she has an important announcement for the Rebel commanders . . .

* Wedge forms Rogue Squadron!

* Leia uncovers a deep betrayal!

 

CREATORS
Writer: Brian Wood
Artist: Carlos D'Anda
Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb
Cover Artist: Hugh Fleming
