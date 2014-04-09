Star Wars Comics Preview: April 9, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars #16 by Brian Wood and Stéphane Créty!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS #16

$2.99

32 pages

Establishing the new Rebel base on Arrochar, Wedge Antilles teaches the local pilots Rogue Squadron’s secret tactics, Luke Skywalker joins the Arrocharian militia on a “routine” mission, and Princess Leia balances her duty to the Rebellion with her upcoming duties as a royal wife. So why is everyone so uneasy?

“This is a great read and has been each and every issue.” -- Comics List