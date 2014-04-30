Star Wars Comics Preview: April 30, 2014

Get a first look at Star Wars: Rebel Heist #1!

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: REBEL HEIST #1

$3.50

32 pages

A young Rebel meets one of the Alliance’s best for his first mission. But the young man’s hero worship is crushed by the reality of Han Solo. A botched escape, a ship that doesn’t work -- could it be that Solo is just a lucky bumbler whose luck has run out?

* Han Solo -- the truth behind the myth!

* Covers by Adam Hughes!