Star Wars Comics Preview: April 16, 2014

April 17, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Take a sneak peek at Star Wars: Darth Vader and the Cry of Shadows #5 and The Star Wars #7!

Darth Vader blocks a blaster bolt.

It’s Wednesday, which means one thing: new comic books! Check out a preview of new Star Wars comics available today after the jump!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #5
$3.50
32 pages

Stormtrooper Hock sabotages the remnant Separatists from the inside as they defend against Darth Vader’s advancing forces, and fights for his life against a figure from his past. At Vader’s side, Hock witnesses firsthand the power and ruthlessness of the man-machine he has followed into battle!

    • CREATORS
    Writer: Tim Siedell
    Artist: Gabriel Guzman
    Colorist: Michael Atiyeh
    Cover Artist: Felipe Massafera

    THE STAR WARS #7
    $3.99
    32 pages

    When Princess Leia falls into the hands of Darth Vader, General Skywalker, Annikin Starkiller, and Han Solo must go on the offensive against the Galactic Empire. But they have a secret weapon on their side -- one that the Imperials have vastly underestimated: Wookiees!

    *Official eight-issue adaptation of George Lucas’ original rough-draft screenplay for Star Wars!

    “If you love Star Wars with every fiber of your being than you will find everything you love about Star Wars in these pages in a new and interesting way.” -- All-Comic

    • CREATORS
    Writer: Jonathan Rinzler
    Artist: Mike Mayhew
    Colorist: Rain Beredo
    Cover Artist: Nick Runge

