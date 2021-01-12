ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get Your Fedoras and Whips Ready for a New Indiana Jones Game

January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021

Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda Softworks announce a standalone adventure starring the legendary archaeologist.

Indiana Jones. We always knew, someday, you’d come walking back through our door.

In major news for fans of the cinematic icon, Lucasfilm Games announced today that a new Indiana Jones game will be swinging our way, being developed by the award-winning studio MachineGames and executive produced by game industry icon Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios. The game will tell a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer.

While few details surrounding the Indy game have been revealed, Bethesda Softworks released a cryptic teaser that may hold some clues. Take a look for yourself above and follow @LucasfilmGames and @Bethesda for more information on this title in the future.

Welcome back, Indy. It’s been too long.

