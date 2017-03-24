Star Wars Celebration Orlando: Panel Schedule Sneak Peek

Check out the panels and events coming to Orlando!

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is almost here, and StarWars.com has a special sneak peek at some of the panels coming to the Celebration, Galaxy, and Behind the Scenes stages. Check out the partial schedule below — featuring the Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration, the special Star Wars: The Last Jedi discussion, and more — with more programming to be revealed soon!

Celebration Stage Schedule

Chapin Theater, 3rd Floor

The Celebration Stage will shine with bright stars and original entertainment all weekend. Hosted by Celebration fan favorite and actor Warwick Davis, the Celebration Stage will present not-to-be-missed productions, intimate conversations, and live events that Star Wars fans will be sure to add to their Celebration weekend plans.

There’s not just a show on the Celebration Stage, but there’s a pre-show too! DJ Elliott and Mark Daniel will get the stage rocking before every performance.

Wristbands are required for all Celebration Stage and Galaxy Stage performances. We clear the Celebration Stage after every performance.

Thursday, April 13

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration

A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion. The panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, will feature Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars, highlighting the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades. As is tradition, this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises.

2-3pm

Smooth Talkin’ With Billy Dee Williams

Hello. What have we here? The master of smooth on stage with Warwick Davis for a one-on-one about his extensive career in entertainment and art.

4-5pm

Always Two There Are: Ian McDiarmid & Ray Park

The Master and the Apprentice, reunited on stage for a Sith-inspired talk with host Warwick Davis. At last they will reveal themselves to the Celebration audience….

Friday, April 14

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.

1:30-2:30pm

Small Talk with Warwick Davis

Few actors in the Star Wars family have such a varied career on the big and small screens as Warwick Davis. Debuting in Return of the Jedi as Wicket the Ewok, Davis has played a number of roles in the Star Wars movies since, including an upcoming part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Come and maybe have a chance to interview Warwick too, as fans will be chosen from the audience to put our Celebration Celebrity Host on the spot.

5:30-6:30pm

Coming Soon!

Saturday, April 15

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars Rebels Season Four Sneak Peek

Executive Producer Dave Filoni and special guests will bring an epic sneak peek at what’s to come in Star Wars Rebels fourth season. From the exclusive reveals, to the always lively audience Q&A, Celebration fans know this panel is not one to miss!

1:30-2:30pm

Anthony Daniels: 40 Years with Threepio

The legacy of C-3PO throughout the Star Wars saga, brought to life by actor Anthony Daniels. Expect the unexpected as Daniels and host Warwick Davis have a marvelous time, sometimes at the expense of unsuspecting audience members.

3:30-5pm

Star Wars Celebration Championships of Cosplay

Don’t miss the best Star Wars Cosplayers in the galaxy, and see who will be crowned champion of Celebration Orlando.

7-8pm

Smuggler’s Revenge: Kyle Newman and a Galaxy of Voices

Smuggler's Revenge, a live audio drama extravaganza from the creative team that brought you Smuggler's Gambit (Celebration VI) and Smuggler's Bounty (Celebration Anaheim), is a must-see Star Wars Celebration Orlando event! Filmmaker Kyle Newman directs a stage full of Star Wars voice talent, headlined by David Collins as Han Solo, in an original, non-canon tale, co-penned by Newman and F.J. DeSanto, set just prior to the events of ‪The Empire Strikes Back. Loaded with live sound FX and special guests, this thrilling conclusion to the Smuggler's Trilogy is not to be missed.

Sunday, April 16

11am-12pm

These Are the Droids You’re Looking For

Warwick Davis and some very famous droids take to the Celebration Stage to reveal what goes into creating the nuts and bolts…and the heart and soul…of some of the Star Wars saga’s best-loved characters. Expect a Droid Spectacular!

1-2pm

Coming Soon!

4-5pm

Celebration Orlando Closing Ceremony

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend, and bid farewell to another Celebration.

Star Wars Galaxy Stage

Valencia ABC, 4th Floor

The Galaxy Stage is one of two premiere stages for the weekend, along with the Celebration Stage. The best in first looks on the big screen are planned, as well as a wide variety of shows featuring the depth and breadth of the Star Wars universe. Catch conversations with the masters, celebrity appearances, and other legendary Star Wars entertainment. Enjoy the pre-show before each session, too. The Galaxy Stage is hosted by Celebration veteran David W. Collins.

Wristbands are required for all Galaxy Stage and Celebration Stage performances. Some programs on the Galaxy Stage will be streamed to the Celebration Stage (Chapin Theater, 3rd Floor), and the Behind-The-Scenes Stage, and some Celebration Stage programming will be streamed to the Galaxy Stage. We clear the Galaxy Stage after every performance.

Thursday, April 13

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration

A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion. The panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, will feature Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars, highlighting the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades. As is tradition, this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises.

1:30-2:30pm

Dave Filoni: Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates

Dave Filoni, ​Executive Producer and Supervising Director of Star Wars Rebels and Supervising Director of

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, ​ is joined on stage by creative executive Pablo Hidalgo. They'll discuss some of the most cherished characters to come out of Lucasfilm Animation, reveal some untold origins of heroes and rogues, and with rare clips and artwork, they will track the surprising fates of this generation of Star Wars characters.

3:30pm-4:30pm

The Music of Rogue One: Analysis with David Collins

Come celebrate the music of Star Wars as host David Collins explores the connections between Michael Giacchino’s score for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the legendary work of John Williams in the saga films. The music will be analyzed in connection to story and character, breaking down both new and classic themes.

5:30-6:30pm

Coming Soon!

Friday, April 14

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.

1:30-2:30pm

Coming Soon!

3:30-4:30pm

Coming Soon!

5:30-6:30

Coming Soon!

7:30pm-12:30am

Special Celebration Screening: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope

Bring your lightsaber and cheer with your friends as Hope is reborn for the Rebellion!

Saturday, April 15

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars Rebels Season Four Sneak Peek

Executive Producer Dave Filoni and special guests will bring an epic sneak peek at what’s to come in Star Wars Rebels fourth season. From the exclusive reveals, to the always lively audience Q&A, Celebration fans know this panel is not one to miss!

2:30-3:30pm

Coming Soon!

4:30-5:30pm

Coming Soon!

5:30pm-1am

Special Celebration Screening: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The Star Wars saga, from fan-favorite Empire through new favorite The Force Awakens. The perfect screening evening with your friends as you prepare for The Last Jedi this coming December!

Sunday, April 16

11am-12pm

Coming Soon!

1-2pm

Coming Soon!

4-5pm

Celebration Orlando Closing Ceremony

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend, and bid farewell to another Celebration.

Behind-The-Scenes Stage

W304, 3rd Floor

Celebration’s Behind-The-Scenes stage covers the ins and outs of what goes into creating the Star Wars universe, hosting guests who make it happen for the movies, television, toys, books, comics and more. Returning for her second Celebration hosting gig, but certainly not just her second Celebration, is Star Wars expert and host Amy Ratcliffe.

Thursday, April 13

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars 40th Anniversary Celebration

A very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion. The panel, hosted by Warwick Davis, will feature Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars, highlighting the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades. As is tradition, this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises.

1-2pm

The Making of the Star Wars Visual Encyclopedia

Join DK authors Tricia Barr, Adam Bray and Cole Horton, along with Ruth Amos, editor at Dorling Kindersley, as they discuss what went into making the extensive, beautiful and detail-driven Star Wars Visual Encyclopedia.

2:30-3:30pm

I’ll Take Droids for $500, Obi-Wan: An Intergalactic Game Show

Test your Star Wars knowledge, competing head-to-head with Chuck Wendig (Aftermath; Empire’s End) and Timothy Zahn (Thrawn) in categories like “Halt! Who Goes There?,” “Jedi Line Trick,” “Punch it, Chewie!” and more, using audio clips from Star Wars audiobooks. Narrator Marc Thompson will host and one lucky audience member will have a chance to compete onstage as a contestant!

4-5pm

Doug Chiang: The Production Design of Rogue One

Join Doug Chiang, the Academy Award-winning artist, author and production designer, as he talks about designing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Chiang served as co-Production Designer on the movie, so can share unique insights into the process of creating the worlds of Star Wars. Currently the Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm, Chiang oversees designs for all new Star Wars franchise developments including films, theme parks, games and new media.

5:30-6:30pm

Disney Parks & Star Wars Merchandise

Discover a galaxy of merchandise celebrating the Star Wars saga! Be among the first to get a sneak peek into what new exclusives will be coming from the Disney Parks in 2017 and 2018. You will also take an inside look behind the magic at how Disney Parks creates exclusive Star Wars merchandise, with insights from Disney's creative development team. With Brad Schoeneberg, Cody Hampton, and Quynh Kimball.

7-8pm

Meet the Celebration Art Show Artists

Join artists participating in the Celebration Art Show as they talk about what makes the Art Show special. They'll share insights into their processes and techniques, their inspiration, and discuss their creations for Celebration Orlando. Panelists: Brian Miller, Stephen Hayford, Cryssy Cheung, and Jeff Carlisle.

Friday, April 14

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.

1-2pm

Designing the LEGO® Star Wars™ Galaxy – the design and development of LEGO Star Wars construction toys with Rob Johnson

Have you ever wondered what goes into creating LEGO® Star Wars™ sets, packaging and content? 18 year LEGO veteran, former LEGO Star Wars Senior Art Director and current Brand Manager Rob Johnson from The LEGO Group will take you through the design and development process that brings your favorite LEGO Star Wars construction sets to life. The panel will be a deep dive into the LEGO Star Wars design process, from the conceptual stage to sculpting, prototyping, Lucasfilm approval and finally production, and will then cover the packaging development process. Lastly, the presentation will cover content development and wrap up with a Q&A session where there will be a special prize for the attendee with the best question.

2:30-4pm

Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm’s Brian Merten

4:30-5:30pm

Lucasfilm Publishing Writers’ Roundtable

Join some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors such as Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Beth Revis (Rebel Rising), Delilah Dawson (The Perfect Weapon), Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, Darth Vader), Jody Houser (Rogue One), Michael Kogge (Poe Dameron Flight Log), and Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Join the Resistance) to discuss their approach, process, and reception to writing stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Plus, exclusive sneak peeks and announcements into the future of Star Wars publishing! Moderated by Lucasfilm’s Michael Siglain and Jennifer Heddle.

6-7pm

Abrams Books Presents: The Art of Star Wars

Meet the authors behind Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie ,The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as they give fans a look into both the current and legacy Lucasfilm art departments, for the creation of fantastical worlds, unforgettable characters, and unimaginable creatures.

Brandon Alinger, Wade Lageose, and David Mandel (Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie) were given unprecedented access to the original work in the Skywalker Ranch Archives, and were able to create the ultimate tribute to the first artist George Lucas hired on Star Wars, and one of cinema's most beloved and influential concept artists, Ralph McQuarrie. Image archivist Phil Szostak (The Art of Star Wars: The Force Awakens) was embedded with The Force Awakens art department as a conceptual researcher and archivist from December 2012 through the end of production, and has worked in conduction with Star Wars art departments for eight years at Lucasfilm. He continues to work with Abrams Books as the author of and consultant on their “Art of” series. Josh Kushins (The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has worked for various Hollywood studios and most recently on the publicity teams for Lucasfilm Ltd., and his book gives readers unprecedented access to the artwork and imagination behind the newest chapter in the Star Wars franchise.

Saturday, April 15

11am-12:30pm

Star Wars Rebels Season Four Sneak Peek

Executive Producer Dave Filoni and special guests will bring an epic sneak peek at what’s to come in Star Wars Rebels fourth season. From the exclusive reveals, to the always lively audience Q&A, Celebration fans know this panel is not one to miss!

1-2pm

Del Rey Books

Del Rey has been publishing Star Wars books since 1976. Find out what we have in the works for 2017 and beyond. Join authors Chuck Wendig (Empire’s End), Christie Golden (Inferno Squadron), Timothy Zahn (Thrawn), and Delilah S. Dawson (The Perfect Weapon) as they discuss current projects and preview other books to come. Moderator: Elizabeth Schaefer, Senior Editor at Del Rey Books

2:30-3:30pm

Behind the Scenes of the Cantina

Go behind the scenes like never before as cantina experts Pablo Hidalgo (Lucasfilm creative executive) and FX artist Tom Spina (Tom Spina Designs) once again dive into the most wretched hive of scum and villainy with rare behind the scenes images, video and stories from geniuses who helped create everyone's favorite Tatooine hang out!

4-5pm

Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars

The Star Wars universe continues to expand in the pages of Marvel Comics! From the ongoing Star Wars series to critically acclaimed fan-favorites like Poe Dameron and Doctor Aphra, new Star Wars stories of all kinds are being released every month in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Join Editor Jordan White, artist Phil Noto (Poe Dameron), and writer Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, Darth Vader) to find out what’s in store for your favorite characters both new and old in this can’t-miss panel!

5:30-6:30pm

Hasbro Star Wars

Join members of the Hasbro team as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises, including a special product reveal. From Hasbro: Steve Evans, Design Director, Star Wars; Joe Ninivaggi, Director, Brand Strategy and Marketing; Aditi Raturi, Global Brand Manager, Marketing & Development; Bill Rawley - Product Design Manager; Steve Bono - Senior Design Manager, Star Wars; Mark Boudreaux, Senior Principal Designer, Star Wars.

7-8pm

Inside Maz’s Castle: Designing the Unknown in DK Star Wars Books

DK authors, illustrators, and representatives lead a lively discussion focused on the creation of cross-section artworks that take readers inside the world of the Star Wars saga. We’ll cover new cross-section artworks & 3D maps from Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Incredible Cross-Sections, Star Wars: Complete Locations, and Star Wars: Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide. Learn how the authors and illustrators work together to create and annotate the spreads, and contemplate whether these types of designs can inspire or inform future work. Jason Fry, author; Pablo Hidalgo, author; Kemp Remillard, illustrator; Rachel Barry, Vice President, Director of Marketing & Publicity.

Sunday, April 16

11am-12pm

Coming Soon!

12:30-1:30pm

ESPN Presents Star Wars: Evolution of the Lightsaber Battle

ESPN’s SC Featured examines the connection between sports and the iconic lightsaber duels: from fencing and samurai swordplay in the original films through the transition to an increased focus on martial arts and the sport of kendo. Using classic Star Wars scenes and extremely rare behind-the-scenes footage from the Lucasfilm archive, this documentary looks at the athleticism behind the choreography and training utilized in the execution of the lightsaber battles.

The documentary, which previously aired on ESPN ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is hosted by Mark Hamill and includes interviews with actors John Boyega, Ian McDiarmid, Ray Park, JJ Abrams, historian J.W. Rinzler, trainers Nick Gillard and Paul Vincent, and members of the United States and Japanese national Kendo teams. On stage will be Executive Producer Craig Lazarus, Producer Ben Houser, Director Martin Khodabakhshian, and Editor Mike Sciallis to discuss the experience of making the program, to answer questions from the audience and to share previously un-aired footage from the special.

2-3:30pm

Star Wars Celebration Tattoo Competition

Fans of Star Wars art and body art will want to be sure to see the Star Wars Tattoo Competition Sunday. Presented by tattoo author Shane Turgeon (The Force in the Flesh) at Celebrations since Celebration III in 2005, the Competition will feature these categories: small/medium color, large color, small/medium black and grey, large black and grey and tattoo of the weekend, with awards created exclusively for Star Wars Celebration.

4-5pm

Celebration Orlando Closing Ceremony

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend, and bid farewell to another Celebration.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!