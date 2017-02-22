ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration Orlando Kicks Off with Epic Tribute to Saga’s 40th Anniversary

February 22, 2017

Announcing a special panel featuring Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and a few surprises...

Star-Wars-New-Hope-IV-Poster_c217085bA very special tribute to the 40th anniversary of Star Wars will kick start Celebration Orlando in grand fashion.

The Star Wars 40th anniversary panel, hosted by Warwick Davis and set for Thursday, April 13, will feature Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and discussions with some of the saga’s brightest stars. It promises to highlight the impact of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom that has propelled it for the last four decades; this marquee Celebration event will undoubtedly include many not-to-be-missed surprises. So set hyperspace coordinates accordingly...

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit starwarscelebration.com for tickets and more info!

