Check Out the Full Star Wars Celebration Chicago Panel Schedule

Celebration Stage Schedule

Wintrust Arena

The Celebration Stage will shine with bright stars and original entertainment all weekend. Hosted by Celebration fan-favorite actor Warwick Davis, the Celebration Stage will present not-to-be-missed productions, intimate conversations, and live events that Star Wars fans will be sure to add to their Celebration weekend plans.

There’s not just a show on the Celebration Stage, but there’s a pre-show, too! DJ Elliott and Mark Daniel will get the stage rocking before every performance.

Thursday, April 11

No Stage Programing

Friday, April 12

11:00AM - 12:00PM

Star Wars: Episode IX

Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

With the culmination of the Star Wars saga arriving before the end of the year, the Star Wars: Episode IX panel is one you will definitely not want to miss! With Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: Episode IX director J.J. Abrams appearing onstage, you can count on plenty of surprises and special guests to keep your imagination buzzing for the rest of Celebration! Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages.

1:30PM - 2:30PM

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Join ILMxLAB and Oculus for a sneak peek at the first Star Wars story series designed for virtual reality, Vader Immortal. Learn more about this immersive descent into Darth Vader's fiery Mustafar fortress from the people behind its story, design, and technology.

4:00PM - 5:00PM

The Creatures, Droids & Aliens of Star Wars

Take a deep dive into the Pinewood Studios-based Star Wars creature shop, where Creative Supervisor Neal Scanlan and team designed and built every alien, beast and droid for this new era of Star Wars movies. Step-by-step, the process of crafting amazing creatures and droids will be explored, from design and sculpting to fabrication, animatronics, painting and puppeteering.

Saturday, April 13

11:00AM - 12:00PM

Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life at Disney Parks

Discover new details and stories about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – the new, fully immersive lands coming to Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and Walt Disney World Resort in fall 2019. Join team members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm as they share stories about what it takes to bring Star Wars to life and how visitors can live their very own Star Wars story. And, there might just be a few surprises, too!

1:30PM - 2:30PM

The Galaxy-Wide Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Join the head of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, and Game Director, Stig Asmussen, along with many special guests, to be the first to learn about this holiday’s highly anticipated action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66. And, of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.

4:00PM - 5:00PM

Sisters of the Force, A Celebration of Women and Star Wars

Star Wars is full of powerful women, from its characters to its actors, its creators and executives to its fans! It takes countless stories and people to keep our beloved Star Wars universe thriving, and this panel will celebrate the role women play in making it all happen! Join moderator Ashley Eckstein and guests, Vanessa Marshall, Catherine Taber, Amy Ratcliffe and many others (including some surprises) for an incredibly inspiring, empowering and fun discussion!

Sunday, April 14

11:00AM - 12:00PM

The Mandalorian

Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Learn about the perilous world of The Mandalorian with executive producer and writer Jon Favreau and executive producer and director Dave Filoni. Live on the Celebration Stage and presented simultaneously at the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages.

1:30PM - 2:30PM

In Conversation with Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk, who played the unforgettably surly and defiant Imperial-turned-rebel droid hero K-2SO in Star Wars: Rogue One, joins the stage with host Warwick Davis to discuss his role in the fan-favorite stand-alone Star Wars film along with other memorable characters he’s portrayed throughout his career.

3:30PM - 4:30PM

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sneak Peek

Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Twin Suns Stage

Dave Filoni and special guests celebrate the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and share a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Monday, April 15

11:00AM - 12:00PM

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Celebration

Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

Every saga has a beginning. Join host Warwick Davis as we honor 20 years of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace! We’re turning the pages back with rare, behind-the-scenes content and special guests brought together to share their memories and insights into the film’s creation. Now this is celebrating!

1:30PM - 2:30PM

Short Stories with Warwick Davis

Buckle up and enjoy an unexpected and unpredictable retrospective into the prolific roles and career of the host of the Celebration Stage, and the record holder for the actor who has played the most Star Wars characters - Warwick Davis. Wicket, Wald, Weazel, Wollivan, Weeteef, Wodibin (are you detecting a pattern here?) and other Star Wars characters have all been masterfully played by Warwick, along with several characters from other popular movie franchises.

3:30PM - 4:30PM

Celebration Chicago Closing Ceremony

Live on the Celebration, Galaxy, and StarWars.com Stages

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend and bid farewell to the 20th anniversary of Star Wars Celebration. Featuring special guests, weekend highlights and much more, this is a send-off you won’t want to miss!

Star Wars Galaxy Stage

Skyline Ballroom E&D, Level 3 West Building

The Galaxy Stage is home to a wide variety of shows featuring the depth and breadth of the Star Wars universe. Catch conversations with the masters, celebrity appearances, and other legendary Star Wars entertainment. Enjoy the pre-show before each session, too. The Galaxy Stage is hosted by Celebration veteran David W. Collins.

Some programs on the Celebration Stage will be streamed to the Galaxy Stage. We clear the Galaxy Stage after every performance.

Thursday, April 11

No Stage Programing

Friday, April 12

11:00AM - 12:00PM

1:30-2:30pm

20 years of the LEGO Star Wars Story - A Retrospective and Forward Look

Join LEGO and Lucasfilm in celebrating the 20th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars through a retrospective look into the rich history of the franchise as well as a dive into the current outlook. LEGO Star Wars marks the first time that the LEGO Group licensed a property and turned someone else’s story and characters into a build and play opportunity. Over the past 20 years, the partnership has evolved from traditional building sets into so much more as LEGO Star Wars continues to inspire play at all ages. This panel will take a journey through LEGO Star Wars consumer products, content/animation and video game evolution from the beginning into present day and a glimpse into the future.

3:30pm-4:30pm

The Music of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with David Collins

Come celebrate the music of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace as host David Collins explores the musical connections between the story and characters, breaking down both new and classic themes.

5:30-6:30pm

ILM Presents: Making Solo

Rob Bredow, Academy Award nominee and VFX Supervisor for Solo: A Star Wars Story will share his personal stories and photos in this exclusive behind-the-scenes talk. Get a sneak peek into his new photo book covering the film. Bring your filmmaking questions and learn how the Falcon made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.

Saturday, April 13

10:45AM - 11:45PM

Droids and Animatronic Creatures of Star Wars

Exploring your favorite droids and creatures from The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi and Solo. Join Matt Denton, Josh Lee and Lee Towersey as they discuss the challenges faced bringing complex droid and animatronic creatures to life, including behind the scenes stories of their work in demanding environments both in the studio and on location around the world.

12:45PM - 1:45PM

Star Wars Rebels Remembered

Star Wars Rebels may have ended but the Ghost Crew is far from forgotten! Dave Filoni and special guests take a look back at the show that deepened our knowledge of the Force, broke our hearts and always gave us hope. Full disclosure – we are not announcing a new series in this panel.

3:30PM - 4:30PM

Star Wars Cosplay Competition

Both veteran and amateur cosplayers alike will join the most exciting Cosplay Competition in the galaxy at Star Wars Celebration Chicago! It is more than just a competition – it’s a fun-filled celebration of the very best Star Wars cosplayers that want to share their talent, skill, and determination with the universe.

5:30PM - 6:30PM

A Star Wars Let’s Play

Love classic Star Wars games like Super Star Wars, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, or Star Wars Racer Revenge? Hosted by David Collins, join Star Wars special guests as they play their favorite Star Wars classics all while having a great time and answering audience questions along the way.

Sunday, April 14

11:00AM - 12:00PM

1:15PM - 2:15PM

Doug Chiang: The Evolution of Star Wars Design - Designing Episode I

Episode I Design Director - and Lucasfilm's VP and Executive Creative Director for Star Wars - Doug Chiang is joining the 20th anniversary celebration of The Phantom Menace with an in-depth look at the film's conceptual designs. Doug will showcase rare artwork with insights into his creative process and share memories of working alongside director George Lucas. Attendees will also have the chance to ask Doug their own questions.

3:15PM - 4:15PM

ILM Model Shop: Building a Galaxy

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at the magic created in the legendary ILM Model Shop, which was one of the first departments created at ILM in 1975. You’ll learn how model-making is still a vital part of the Star Wars movie-making process, with special highlights to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace.

Monday, April 15

11:00AM - 12:00PM

1:30PM - 2:50PM

Star Wars Resistance Season Two Sneak Peek

Join Star Wars Resistance Executive Producers Justin Ridge, Athena Portillo, Brandon Auman and special guests for a look back at the shocking season one finale and an exclusive preview of what's to come!

3:30PM - 4:30PM

Twin Suns Stage

W196ABC, Level 1 West Building

Celebration’s Twin Suns stage covers the ins and outs of what goes into creating the Star Wars universe, hosting guests who make it happen for the movies, television, toys, books, comics and more. Returning for her third Celebration hosting gig, but certainly not just her third Celebration, is Star Wars expert and host Amy Ratcliffe.

Thursday, April 11

No Programing

Friday, April 12

11:00AM - 12:00PM

1:15 PM - 2:30 PM

Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm’s Brian Merten

The things we collect and bring into our lives really do show our affinity for the story we love.

Come celebrate with us and find out what's happening first hand with your favorite Star Wars collectibles. We'll chat about Prop Replicas, statues and more, probably with a surprise or two along the way.

3:00PM - 4:00PM

Star Wars Hasbro

Join members of the Hasbro team from a galaxy far, far away as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars product line. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure offerings & more. No, this is not a trap!

4:45PM - 5:45PM

Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

Join some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors to discuss new and upcoming stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Plus, get exclusive sneak peeks and announcements into the future of Star Wars publishing. Featuring Jeffrey Brown, Zoraida Córdova, Delilah Dawson, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, E.K. Johnston, Cavan Scott, Timothy Zahn, and more! Moderated by Lucasfilm’s Michael Siglain

6:30PM - 7:30PM

I’ll Take Droids for $500, Obi-Wan: An Intergalactic Game Show

We are inviting fans to test their Star Wars knowledge, competing head-to-head with their favorite Star Wars authors in categories like “Never tell me the odds”, “Going Solo”, “A Long Time Ago” and “Far, Far Away” and more, using audio clips from Star Wars audiobooks. Hosted by Marc Thompson. Prizes awarded!

Saturday, April 13

11:00AM - 12:00PM

Inside Fantasy Flight Games

Go behind the scenes with Fantasy Flight Games, creators of the world’s premier Star Wars board games, card games, collectible games, miniatures games, and roleplaying games! Here, you’ll get the chance to ask your own questions for Head of Studio Andrew Navaro, Visual Creative Director Brian Schomburg, Miniatures Game Manager John Shaffer, and Producer Molly Glover. You’ll also catch a glimpse of what FFG has planned next for X-Wing!

12:45PM - 1:45PM

Del Rey Behind the Scenes

Del Rey has been publishing Star Wars books since 1976. Find out what we have in the works for 2019 and beyond. Join authors Claudia Gray (Master & Apprentice; Bloodline), Timothy Zahn (The Thrawn Trilogy), Alexander Freed (Alphabet Squadron; Twilight Company), and Delilah S. Dawson (Black Spire; Phasma) as they discuss current projects and preview other books to come.

2:30PM - 3:30PM

Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars

Join Marvel Comics writers Greg Pak (Star Wars: Age of Rebellion) and Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) and a host of other Mighty Marvel Guests in this can’t-miss panel! Greg Pak’s Age of Rebellion series spotlights the fan-favorites of the classic trilogy, while Sacks’ Galaxy’s Edge is the riveting comic series tie-in to the highly-anticipated theme park! Don’t miss your chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at the House of Ideas’ parsec of the Galaxy Far, Far Away – including a glimpse of what’s to come!

4:15PM - 5:15PM

Step Into Our Star Wars Stories: ILMxLAB

From your Jedi Trials on Tatooine, to a visit to Darth Vader's mysterious Mustafar abode, and beyond, ILMxLAB is taking Star Wars fans on multiple journeys to a galaxy far, far away.... Join us as we explore those adventures with some of the people who brought them to life and give away a few items that bring the Force home!

5:45PM - 6:45PM

Star Wars: The Force of Funko

Come meet the crew responsible for bringing the greatest story in the galaxy to the world of POP!, Mystery Minis, Wacky Wobblers and more. Hear the stories behind their own deeply personal connections with “a galaxy far, far Away" and how they channel that passion into constantly growing, ever-evolving Star Wars expressions. From their life-long dreams to a literal dream come true, the story of Star Wars and Funko is one built from the hearts of true-blue fans.

Sunday, April 14

11:00AM - 12:00PM

1:00PM - 2:00PM

Behind the Scenes of the Cantina

Go behind the scenes like never before as cantina expert and FX artist Tom Spina (Regal Robot, Tom Spina Designs) and stage host Amy Ratcliffe once again dive into the most wretched hive of scum and villainy with rare behind the scenes images, video and stories from geniuses who helped create everyone's favorite Tatooine hang out!

3:30PM - 4:30PM

5:30PM - 6:30PM

Into the Archives

Author Paul Duncan takes you into the Lucasfilm archives to show you how he researched and assembled images and texts for his book The Star Wars Archives: Episodes IV-VI, published by TASCHEN. Illustrated with concept art, storyboards, photos, script and production documents from Episodes IV, V and VI, Duncan will explain the working processes of both the main unit and ILM. The talk will include ideas that never made it into the book, including the timeline of Boba Fett’s creation. This is a unique opportunity to see previously unpublished materials. To quote Paul Duncan, “I cannot take people into the archives, so I want to bring the archives to them.”

Monday, April 15

10:30AM - 11:30AM

Lucasfilm Publishing: Writers Roundtable

Join all-star Star Wars authors Claudia Gray (Master & Apprentice; Bloodline), Justina Ireland (Lando’s Luck), Daniel José Older (Last Shot), Cavan Scott (Tales from Vader’s Castle, The Choose Your Destiny series), and Charles Soule (Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith, Poe Dameron) as they discuss their approach, process, and reception to writing stories set in a galaxy far, far away. Plus, get some exclusive news into future Star Wars publishing! Moderated by Lucasfilm’s Michael Siglain.

12:15PM - 1:15PM

Star Wars Celebration Tattoo Competition

The Star Wars Tattoo Competition at Celebration is where fans who have Star Wars tattoos (some just having gotten them at Celebration Chicago!) will show off their ink. Presented by Marc Draven (Ink Fusion Empire), the competition will feature these categories: small/medium color, large color, small/medium black and grey, large black and grey and tattoo of the weekend, with awards created exclusively for Star Wars Celebration.

2:00PM - 3:00PM

Check the Celebration Show App for Updates!

3:45PM - 4:45PM

IDW Publishing: The Adventures Continue!

From Forces of Destiny to Tales from Vader’s Castle and beyond, IDW’s line of Star Wars kids comics continue to delight readers of all ages and walks of life. Come hear from the writers and artists of your favorite Star Wars Adventures tales—including Nick Brokenshire, Delilah Dawson, Tony Fleecs, Michael Moreci, and Cavan Scott. Then stay for the best Q&A of Celebration, since every question is open only to non-adults! Plus, prizes for all kids in attendance!

