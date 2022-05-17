ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Get a First Look at 30 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

May 17, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Check out some new bounties -- available only at the world's biggest Star Wars event.

Hello, what have we here? Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is right around the corner, and StarWars.com is thrilled to present a first look at many of the exclusives you'll find at the Show Store. From a Star Wars: The Bad Batch "Wrecker's Gym" tee, to an Aunt Beru-themed mug, to a Frog Lady plush, there's something for everyone. Stay tuned to StarWarsCelebration.com for even more exclusive merchandise reveals, and enjoy this sneak peek!

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Ahsoka abstract t-shirt

Abstract Ahsoka Tano Women's Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Ahsoka portrait t-shirt

Ahsoka Tano Portrait Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Bo-Katan tank top

Bo-Katan Tank Top

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Garsa Fwip's Sanctuary t-shirt

Sanctuary Tee

Grogu's Bistro Star Wars Celebration tee

Grogu's Bistro Tee (back of tee pictured)

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Doctor Aphra portrait t-shirt

Doctor Aphra Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Dex's Diner staff t-shirt

Dex's Diner Staff Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive "Guerre Stellari" italian poster t-shirt

Guerre Stellari (Italian Star Wars: A New Hope Poster) Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive hashtag Mando t-shirt

#Mando Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Hoth badge art t-shirt

Hoth Badge Art Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive offworld Jawas t-shirt

Offworld Jawas Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Max Rebo tour t-shirt

Max Rebo & Droopy McCool Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Wrecker's Gym t-shirt

Wrecker's Gym Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Wesell Mania t-shirt

Wesell Mania Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Visit Mos Pelgo t-shirt

Visit Mos Pelgo Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Star Wars is for Everyone t-shirt

StarWars.com Star Wars Is for Everyone Tee

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Clone Pattern button up

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Shirt

Star Wars Celebration exclusive clone patterns track jacket

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Track Jacket

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Jango Fett windbreaker

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jango Fett Windbreaker

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Jedi youngling training beanie

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jedi Youngling Training Beanie

Star Wars Celebration exclusive camtono cooler bag

Camtono Cooler Bag

Star Wars Celebration exclusive beskar metal coasters

Beskar Metal Coasters (Set of 2)

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Aunt Berus Dark Roast coffee mug

Aunt Beru Coffee Mug

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Dex's Diner neon sign

Dex's Diner Neon Sign

Star Wars Celebration exclusive frog lady plush

Frog Lady Plush

Star Wars Celebration exclusive floating rock Force training kit

Floating Rock Training Kit

Star Wars Celebration exclusive X-Wing pool float with R2-D2

X-Wing Pool Float with Removable R2-D2

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Star Wars ABC playing cards

ABC Playing Card Set by Karen Hallion

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Star Wars ABC throw pillow

ABC Throw Pillow by Karen Hallion

Star Wars Celebration exclusive Star Wars ABC woven throw

ABC Woven Throw Blanket by Karen Hallion

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

