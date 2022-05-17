Get a First Look at 30 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

Check out some new bounties -- available only at the world's biggest Star Wars event.

Hello, what have we here? Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is right around the corner, and StarWars.com is thrilled to present a first look at many of the exclusives you'll find at the Show Store. From a Star Wars: The Bad Batch "Wrecker's Gym" tee, to an Aunt Beru-themed mug, to a Frog Lady plush, there's something for everyone. Stay tuned to StarWarsCelebration.com for even more exclusive merchandise reveals, and enjoy this sneak peek!

Abstract Ahsoka Tano Women's Tee

Ahsoka Tano Portrait Tee

Bo-Katan Tank Top

Sanctuary Tee

Grogu's Bistro Tee (back of tee pictured)

Doctor Aphra Tee

Dex's Diner Staff Tee

Guerre Stellari (Italian Star Wars: A New Hope Poster) Tee

#Mando Tee

Hoth Badge Art Tee

Offworld Jawas Tee

Max Rebo & Droopy McCool Tee

Wrecker's Gym Tee

Wesell Mania Tee

Visit Mos Pelgo Tee

StarWars.com Star Wars Is for Everyone Tee

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Shirt

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Clone Pattern Track Jacket

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jango Fett Windbreaker

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Jedi Youngling Training Beanie

Camtono Cooler Bag

Beskar Metal Coasters (Set of 2)

Aunt Beru Coffee Mug

Dex's Diner Neon Sign

Frog Lady Plush

Floating Rock Training Kit

X-Wing Pool Float with Removable R2-D2

ABC Playing Card Set by Karen Hallion

ABC Throw Pillow by Karen Hallion

ABC Woven Throw Blanket by Karen Hallion

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.