ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Star Wars Celebration 2020 Exclusives Revealed

August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Learn when and where you can find a bounty of collectibles, T-shirts, and more!

Looking for Star Wars Celebration exclusives? Found some, you have!

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal a galaxy of T-shirts, pins, plushes, and collectibles coming soon to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store.

As a special thank you, all fans who purchased a ticket for the original 2020 event dates will receive 3 days of early access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store; even fans who requested ticket refunds can enjoy this exclusive benefit. The early access period will officially begin on Friday, August 28, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com. Original event date ticket holders will receive an email from Star Wars Celebration with details on how to activate their Star Wars Celebration Store account; they must activate this account and be logged in to the store to make any purchases during the early access period. Fans who requested a merchandise credit refund will receive a separate email from Star Wars Celebration containing a unique gift card code to be used during checkout from the Star Wars Celebration Store.

For those who did not purchase a ticket to Star Wars Celebration, there’s good news: For the first time ever, Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise will be available to the public at launch! Full, open access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store will start on Monday, August 31, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com.

There will be more exciting Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise throughout the year. Sign up for the Star Wars Celebration Newsletter and follow Star Wars Celebration on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter to be the first to know more.

Check out the exclusives below!

Star Wars Celebration 2020 tauntaun and Luke plush Star Wars Celebration 2020 tauntaun and Luke plush

Tauntaun & Luke Skywalker Plush

Star Wars Celebration 2020 AT-AT Geeki Tiki

Geeki Tikis AT-AT Punch Bowl

Star Wars Celebration 2020 car windshield shade Star Wars Celebration 2020 car windshield shade bag

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Cockpit Sunshade

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back lunch boxStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back lunch box

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Lunchbox Tin

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back mynock

Mynock Suction Cup Plush

Star Wars Celebration 2020 BB-8 shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 BB-8 shirt back

BB-8 Avocado Shirt

Star Wars Celebration 2020 blue shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 blue shirt back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Blue Jersey T-Shirt

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back gray shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back gray shirt back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Ringer

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back black shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back black shirt back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Logo T-Shirt

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back sparkle shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back sparkle shirt back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Women's Glitter T-Shirt

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back shat

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Ballcap

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back pinsStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back black shirt back

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Rise of Skywalker pinsStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Rise of Skywalker shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Rise of Skywalker shirt back

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

Star Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back The Mandalorian pinsStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Empire Strikes Back The Mandalorian shirtStar Wars Celebration 2020 The Mandalorian shirt back

The Mandalorian Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

See these exclusives and a special look back at Star Wars Celebration on The Star Wars Show!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars merchandise ThisWeek SWCA 2022

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Premiere Date Revealed

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved