Star Wars Celebration 2020 Exclusives Revealed

Looking for Star Wars Celebration exclusives? Found some, you have!

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal a galaxy of T-shirts, pins, plushes, and collectibles coming soon to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store.

As a special thank you, all fans who purchased a ticket for the original 2020 event dates will receive 3 days of early access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store; even fans who requested ticket refunds can enjoy this exclusive benefit. The early access period will officially begin on Friday, August 28, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com. Original event date ticket holders will receive an email from Star Wars Celebration with details on how to activate their Star Wars Celebration Store account; they must activate this account and be logged in to the store to make any purchases during the early access period. Fans who requested a merchandise credit refund will receive a separate email from Star Wars Celebration containing a unique gift card code to be used during checkout from the Star Wars Celebration Store.

For those who did not purchase a ticket to Star Wars Celebration, there’s good news: For the first time ever, Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise will be available to the public at launch! Full, open access to the Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Merchandise Store will start on Monday, August 31, at 12 p.m. ET on StarWarsCelebration.com.

Tauntaun & Luke Skywalker Plush

Geeki Tikis AT-AT Punch Bowl

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Cockpit Sunshade

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Lunchbox Tin

Mynock Suction Cup Plush

BB-8 Avocado Shirt

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Blue Jersey T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Ringer

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Logo T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Women's Glitter T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Ballcap

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

The Mandalorian Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

