ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Updated: Star Wars Celebration 2020 Licensee Exclusives Revealed

August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020
StarWars.com Team

You don’t have to travel to Anaheim to pick up this year’s convention collectibles, toys, and more!

Convention season is upon us, and this year the bobbleheads and busts won’t be limited to folks walking an exhibition hall floor.

Star Wars Celebration is more than an event. It’s a place for fans and friends to gather to share their love and pick up mementos not found anywhere else. So to celebrate Celebration this year, StarWars.com is excited to reveal some unique new items and share the prints, premium collectibles, and other products that are this year’s Star Wars Celebration licensee exclusives.

Art Brand

Art Brand A Son's Destiny 14
, $39.95

Art Brand The Battle of Hoth Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios
, $600-$4,740

Diamond Select Toys 

Diamond First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $200

Diamond First Order Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
First Order Stormtrooper 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $120

Diamond First Order Stormtrooper Officer 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
First Order Stormtrooper Officer 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, $120

Garmin 

Garmin Legacy Saga Series – Darth Vader Smartwatch
, $399.99

Garmin Legacy Saga Series – Rey Smartwatch
, $399.99

Garmin vívofit jr. 2 Light Side and Dark Side
vívofit jr. 2 - or , $69.99 each 

Kotobukiya

Kotobukia Star Wars: A New Hope Tie Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid
Star Wars: A New Hope Tie Fighter Pilot Backstabber and Mouse Droid, $124.99

Topps

A digital collectible card of the Mandalorian Armorer, forging armor in an underground lair.

Treasure hunters will get the opportunity to pick up new digital collectibles from the hit Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, on Disney+ from the Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps. Originally released during Topps’ first ever DigiCon 2020 virtual convention, you can get in on the action by downloading Star Wars: Card Trader now and joining the watch party of The Mandalorian, streaming only on Disney+ with a subscription!  Digital collectibles for each episode will only be available for 24 hours after each Watch Party Premiere. Watch chapters 5 and 6 on Friday, September 4, starting at 6 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET respectively, then catch the season's epic conclusion watching chapters 7 and 8 on Saturday, September 5, starting at 6 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET respectively.

Trends International

The Mandalorian Limited Edition Print, $39.99
The Mandalorian Limited Edition Print, $39.99

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars merchandise SWCA 2022

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved