Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

A bounty of new merchandise awaits you — available only at the world's biggest Star Wars event.

Assemble a command crew for your shuttle. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is almost here, and StarWars.com is excited to reveal a selection of exclusives you'll find at the Show Store. From Ewok celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, to on-theme icons that give a nod to the London setting with a tea set and football jersey, and a rancor bottle opener fit for a Daimyo, there's something for everyone. Stay on target to StarWarsCelebration.com for even more exclusive merchandise reveals, and enjoy this sneak peek!







Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Union Jack Coffee Mug





Ahsoka Logo T-shirt





The Mandalorian Armorer’s Crest T-shirt





Blue Harvest Snapback Hat





Death Star Pattern Button Down Shirt





Emperor Palpatine Floaty Pen





Ewok Village Terrarium





Ewok Nesting Dolls





Grogu’s Squid & Chips T-shirt





Narkina 5 Prison Long Sleeve T-shirt





Rancor Bottle Opener





Return of the Jedi 40th ¾ Sleeve Raglan





Return of the Jedi Final Battle Patch





Return of the Jedi 40th Denim Jacket





Return of the Jedi 40th Souvenir Jacket





Revenge of the Jedi T-shirt





Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Football Jersey





Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Skateboard Deck





Votive Candle in C-3PO Glass Holder





Willow Blue Tea Set

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.