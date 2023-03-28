ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Celebration
Events

Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

March 29, 2023
StarWars.com Team

A bounty of new merchandise awaits you — available only at the world's biggest Star Wars event.

Assemble a command crew for your shuttle. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is almost here, and StarWars.com is excited to reveal a selection of exclusives you'll find at the Show Store. From Ewok celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, to on-theme icons that give a nod to the London setting with a tea set and football jersey, and a rancor bottle opener fit for a Daimyo, there's something for everyone. Stay on target to StarWarsCelebration.com for even more exclusive merchandise reveals, and enjoy this sneak peek!

Star Wars Celebration union jack mug


Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Union Jack Coffee Mug

Ahsoka series logo T-shirt


Ahsoka Logo T-shirt

Armorer's Forge T-shirt


The Mandalorian Armorer’s Crest T-shirt

Blue Harvest logo cap


Blue Harvest Snapback Hat

Death Star pattern shirt


Death Star Pattern Button Down Shirt

Emperor Palpatine floating pen


Emperor Palpatine Floaty Pen

Ewok Village Terrarium


Ewok Village Terrarium

Ewok nesting dolls


Ewok Nesting Dolls

Grogu's Squid and Chips T-shirt


Grogu’s Squid & Chips T-shirt

Narkina 5 long-sleeve T-shirt


Narkina 5 Prison Long Sleeve T-shirt

Rancor bottle operner


Rancor Bottle Opener

Return of the Jedi - 40th anniversary raglan


Return of the Jedi 40th ¾ Sleeve Raglan

Final battle patch


Return of the Jedi Final Battle Patch

Return of the Jedi denim jacket


Return of the Jedi 40th Denim Jacket

Return of the Jedi souvenir jacket


Return of the Jedi 40th Souvenir Jacket

Revenge of the Jedi


Revenge of the Jedi T-shirt

Star Wars Celebration football jersey


Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Football Jersey

Star Wars Celebration skateboard deck


Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Skateboard Deck

C-3PO votive


Votive Candle in C-3PO Glass Holder

Willow blue tea set


Willow Blue Tea Set

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.

SWCE 2023 Star Wars merchandise

