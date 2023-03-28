Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

A bounty of new merchandise awaits you — available only at the world's biggest Star Wars event.
Assemble a command crew for your shuttle. Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is almost here, and StarWars.com is excited to reveal a selection of exclusives you'll find at the Show Store. From Ewok celebrations of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, to on-theme icons that give a nod to the London setting with a tea set and football jersey, and a rancor bottle opener fit for a Daimyo, there's something for everyone. Stay on target to StarWarsCelebration.com for even more exclusive merchandise reveals, and enjoy this sneak peek!
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Union Jack Coffee Mug
Ahsoka Logo T-shirt
The Mandalorian Armorer’s Crest T-shirt
Blue Harvest Snapback Hat
Death Star Pattern Button Down Shirt
Emperor Palpatine Floaty Pen
Ewok Village Terrarium
Ewok Nesting Dolls
Grogu’s Squid & Chips T-shirt
Narkina 5 Prison Long Sleeve T-shirt
Rancor Bottle Opener
Return of the Jedi 40th ¾ Sleeve Raglan
Return of the Jedi Final Battle Patch
Return of the Jedi 40th Denim Jacket
Return of the Jedi 40th Souvenir Jacket
Revenge of the Jedi T-shirt
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Football Jersey
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Key Art Skateboard Deck
Votive Candle in C-3PO Glass Holder
Willow Blue Tea Set
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.