Anakin and Obi-Wan Are Ready for Battle on the Cover of Star Wars: Brotherhood - Exclusive Reveal

Get a first look at artist Laura Racero’s striking painting.

What exactly was all “that business on Cato Neimoidia?” We’ll soon find out.

Star Wars: Brotherhood, a new novel by Mike Chen arriving May 10, 2022, will finally tell a tale memorably referenced by Obi-Wan Kenobi in the final film of the prequel trilogy. Starring Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker, StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are thrilled to reveal the cover: a beautiful painting of the duo by artist Laura Racero.

Racero’s painting depicts Obi-Wan and Anakin as they appear at this point in the timeline, but look closely and you’ll see a city and mountain range in the background -- landscapes of Cato Neimoidia, which are central to Brotherhood.

Brotherhood picks up after the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, with the Clone Wars raging across the galaxy and Anakin and Padmé Amidala secretly married. Following an explosion that devastates Cato Neimoidia, the jewel of the Trade Federation, blame falls on the Republic. The Jedi Council sends Obi-Wan to the planet, and in his investigation, he comes to sense the presence of dark-side warrior Asajj Ventress. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, newly risen to the rank of Jedi Knight, again disobeys a command and comes to the aid of his friend and former master.

“Brotherhood opens with both Anakin and Obi-Wan recently promoted to Jedi Knight and Jedi Council, yet feeling a bit uncertain about how to go about it, all while the war accelerates things so quickly that the Jedi charge into battle without a chance to really go, ‘Why are we doing this? Who are these clones?’," Chen tells StarWars.com. “For our two heroes, they’re balancing their feelings on this while trying to live life without being tethered to one another, and the story examines how both of them realize that not only do they need each other, they’re better Jedi (and people!) when they’re connected.”

