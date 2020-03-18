Boba Fett Leads the Way in Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2 - Exclusive

Beilert Valance and Bossk are on the hunt in the next issue in the Marvel comic book series!

Never get in between a bounty hunter and their prey.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2, we find Beilert Valance on his way to the farthest end of the galaxy: the graveyard planet of Galmerah. But he's not alone.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #2, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, will be available starting Wednesday, March 25. But check out a few pages from the upcoming issue below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog