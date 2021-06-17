In Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, Go Inside the Crucible of War

The new book explores the fall of the Republic, the Galactic Civil War, and the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance.

Centuries of peace and prosperity were shattered with the droid invasion of Naboo. The Trade Federation's blockade of the single planet touched off events that would go on to spark the Clone Wars and the eventual fall of the Republic. But the conflict on Naboo was only the beginning of the skirmishes that would crisscross the galaxy for decades to come.

The new book, Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy, expands upon these momentous clashes and galaxy-altering events as they unfolded beginning 13 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire. Beyond the Battles of the Republic, subsequent sections chronicle the spark of rebellion on the muddy surface of Mimban to the raid of a rain-soaked Imperial outpost on Eadu, the all-out Galactic Civil War that started on Scarif and ended with the Battle of Jakku, and the rise of the First Order from the scattered Imperial remnants, leading to the clash between Resistance fighters amid the fractured New Republic and culminating with the Battle of Exegol.

Written by Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Chris Kempshall, and Amy Ratcliffe, with a foreword by ILM visual effects supervisor Roger Guyett, the expansive book promises to provide fresh insights on the dramatic battles we've seen play out in Star Wars films, animation, books, and comics. And StarWars.com is excited to reveal the cover and provide your first look inside the new book with a selection of pages.

Pre-order Star Wars: Battles that Changed the Galaxy ahead of its arrival October 5, 2021.

