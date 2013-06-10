Star Wars: Battlefront Returns

Combining stunning visuals, incisive gameplay, and smart level design, the Star Wars: Battlefront video games took fans into the Star Wars universe in previously unexplored ways. The series beautifully showcased Star Wars locales, featured intense ground-battle action, and allowed gamers to fight for the Empire, the Republic, the Rebellion, and other factions. They were not just great Star Wars games; they were great video games in their own right. And we are thrilled to confirm that the series will continue.

In their pre-E3 press conference today, Electronic Arts Inc. announced the production of a new entry in the Star Wars: Battlefront franchise, currently titled Star Wars: Battlefront. It is being developed by DICE, creators of the critically-acclaimed Battlefield games, and will utilize the Frostbite 3 engine. As one of the world's premier video game developers, DICE has the talent and expertise to deliver a Star Wars experience like no other, while pushing the boundaries of what is capable in a video game. The Star Wars: Battlefront series, which we know means so much to fans and gamers, is in good hands.

This is the first official game announced under the new multi-year, multi-title licensing agreement between EA, Lucasfilm Ltd., and Disney Interactive, and will kick off a new era for Star Wars video games. Platform and release information will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on the next installment in the Star Wars: Battlefront series. In the meantime, enjoy the teaser video below, and prepare for battle...