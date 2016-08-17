Gamescom: Rogue One-Themed VR Mission and Death Star 'Battle Station' Mode Coming to Star Wars Battlefront

Get all the details on Star Wars Battlefront's new Rogue One-themed VR mission and Death Star expansion pack!

Today at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Lucasfilm and EA revealed more about what the future holds for Star Wars Battlefront, including an immersive Rogue One VR mission and details on the upcoming Death Star expansion pack.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, we'll learn how the Rebellion steals the plans to the Death Star. But before that happens, you're going to take the fight to the Empire -- in a Rogue One-related mission, in your X-wing, and in immersive VR. As revealed today at Gamescom, Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission is coming to Star Wars Battlefront this fall. It will be available for free to all owners of Star Wars Battlefront and a PlayStation VR headset on PlayStation 4, and is being developed in full collaboration with Lucasfilm to ensure an authentic link to the highly-anticipated film. The experience promises to be enveloping, both visually and aurally, and intense -- especially with a Star Destroyer looming literally overhead. "These things are huge and powerful with a belly full of TIE fighters," James Svensson, producer at Criterion Games, told PlayStation.com. "Being in a fight with a Star Destroyer is not a situation an X-wing pilot wants to find themselves in, but that’s where the player ends up. The player will have to keep their wits about them, with intense battle ensuing from every direction, to keep them and their wingmen alive as they complete a critical mission for the Rebellion."

Star Wars Battlefront - Death Star expansion key art.

Also coming to Star Wars Battlefront is the Death Star expansion, with its new game mode Battle Station, as announced at Gamescom. It will be fully armed and operational in September, and more details were disclosed today, including the new mode's three different phases and objectives. In phase one, you'll pilot X-wings and A-wings against TIE fighters and TIE interceptors. The goal is to destroy enough TIEs until Y-wing support can weaken a Star Destroyer's defenses. Once vulnerable, Rebel starfighters can attack to bring the Star Destroyer down. (For those of you pro-Empire, fear not: you'll be able to fly TIE fighters and interceptors and take down Rebel scum.) Phase two finds you fighting on-foot inside the Death Star in areas inspired by the original trilogy; the Rebels are on mission to extract a droid from within the technological terror, and new heroes Bossk and Chewbacca are playable. Finally, phase three puts you in Luke Skywalker's X-wing during the final attack on the Death Star. Just keep an eye out for Darth Vader in his TIE Advanced. (And maybe don't switch off your targeting computer.)

