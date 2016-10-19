Star Wars Battlefront's PlayStation VR Mission, Rogue One: Scarif Expansion, and Ultimate Edition Details Revealed

Get a first look at Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission key art and more!

As discussed this morning on EA.com, Star Wars Battlefront fans will be busy this holiday season -- in the enveloping virtual cockpit of an X-wing, on the beaches of Scarif, and with the "ultimate" Battlefront package.

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission, free to all owners of Star Wars Battlefront and PlayStation VR, is confirmed for a holiday release on PlayStation VR. You can check out the just-revealed official key art below. Is that a U-wing we see...?

The highly-anticipated Rogue One: Scarif expansion pack will arrive in December, featuring characters, maps, and more from the upcoming movie. The expansion is set on Scarif, a tropical world glimpsed in the film's trailers, and unlike any previous Star Wars movie or Battlefront locale.

And to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game, EA announced Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition, available this November. This new collection will be packed with tons of Star Wars Battlefront content, including Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition, as well as the Season Pass and its four expansion packs: Outer Rim, Bespin, Death Star, and Rogue One: Scarif. Combined, that's over 30 maps, 14 heroes, and 14 game modes.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Battlefront!

