Star Wars Video Games Coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando

Announcing the first details on what gamers can look forward to at Celebration!

Star Wars Celebration is almost here, and StarWars.com is excited to reveal some of the gaming content and events you can look forward to -- no cheat code required.



EA, creators of Star Wars Battlefront , Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes , and Star Wars: The Old Republic , will be in attendance to showcase the latest on their Star Wars projects.

, , , will be in attendance to showcase the latest on their projects. Play the latest Star Wars mobile games, including Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes , Star Wars: Pinball , and Star Wars: Force Collection , right on the show floor.

mobile games, including , , Experience a special Star Wars: The Old Republic Cantina Community event (off-site), featuring a talk with the developers and opportunity to meet the game's designers.

Ready for a trip into the heart of the Star Wars gaming galaxy? Celebration Orlando is your rendezvous point.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.