Star Wars Authors to Join Fans at Celebration Chicago

November 19, 2018
A galaxy of authors and artists will be on hand to meet fans, sign books, and offer insights.

At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, some of the most prominent Star Wars authors and artists working today, with a body of work that spans novels, comics, storybooks, coloring books and more, will join fans for five days of celebrating the saga. The event presents the a chance to learn more about these artists, be in the room when news breaks about exciting upcoming titles, and even meet authors face-to-face to get your favorite book signed and your questions answered.

    • Guest authors and artists will include: Timothy Zahn, author of Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances; Delilah Dawson, who penned Star Wars: Phasma; Claudia Gray, whose titles include the forthcoming Star Wars: Master & Apprentice, Katie Cook, illustrator and co-author of Star Wars: Search Your Feelings; Alexander Freed, author of the upcoming Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron; Cavan Scott, author of Star Wars: Adventures in Wild Space; and Jeffrey Brown, whose titles include the Darth Vader and Family Coloring Book.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

