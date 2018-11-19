Star Wars Authors to Join Fans at Celebration Chicago

A galaxy of authors and artists will be on hand to meet fans, sign books, and offer insights.

At Star Wars Celebration Chicago, some of the most prominent Star Wars authors and artists working today, with a body of work that spans novels, comics, storybooks, coloring books and more, will join fans for five days of celebrating the saga. The event presents the a chance to learn more about these artists, be in the room when news breaks about exciting upcoming titles, and even meet authors face-to-face to get your favorite book signed and your questions answered.