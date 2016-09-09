Star Wars at Dragon Con 2016

Star Wars Stars

Among the Star Wars celebs shining brightly at Dragon Con, Alan Tudyk, who plays K-2SO in the upcoming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, drew throngs at his ballroom sessions. Tudyk helped launch the new Con Man The Game app, based on his popular Web series. Jason Isaacs, the voice of the Grand Inquisitor on Star Wars Rebels and Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, signed autographs and spoke with fans.

During the Star Wars Rebels panel, head writer and co-executive producer Henry Gilroy teased fans with Season Three tidbits and screened the latest trailer featuring a look at Grand Admiral Thrawn. Shortly thereafter, Thrawn’s creator, author Timothy Zahn (The Thrawn Trilogy), busted through the ballroom doors and found a seat next to Gilroy at the panel. Zahn talked about how he learned of Thrawn’s appearance on Star Wars Rebels during a top-secret meeting with executive producer Dave Filoni. His first thought upon hearing the news: “The Internet’s going to melt,” he told the Dragon Con audience. At the close of the discussion, Gilroy and Zahn drew from a door prize lottery. Lucky fans walked away with copies of the upcoming new paperback editions of The Thrawn Trilogy from Del-Rey Books.

Galactic Puppetry

The puppetry presence at Dragon Con continues growing thanks in large part to Atlanta being home of the Center for Puppetry Arts. With it being the 30th anniversary of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, which was executive produced by George Lucas, several panels and events celebrated the flick’s practical effects and puppet magic. A sing- and quote-along screening of the film, a behind-the-scenes look at the Center for Puppetry Arts’ new Labyrinth exhibit, and several Brian Henson panel appearances helped highlight enough recognition worthy of the Goblin King.

When Brian Herring and Dave Chapman, the puppeteers behind BB-8 in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, weren’t busy signing autographs in the Walk of Fame ballroom, the duo waxed on what it takes to bring the astro droid to life. The Puppetry of Star Wars panel not only paired Herring and Chapman, but also found writer/producer Kirk Thatcher joining the chat. At the ripe age of 18, Thatcher began working at Industrial Light & Magic, puppeteering for many movies, including Return of the Jedi.

Jon Waterhouse is an award-winning journalist, radio show host, and performer whose byline has appeared in a variety of print and online publications including Esquire, BlackBook, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and on MTV.com. He helms the geek travel blog NerdsOnHoliday.com.