ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Get into the Holiday Spirit Early with Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas - Exclusive First Look

February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Author and artist Jeffrey Brown is back with a new collection of holiday-themed illustrations later this year.

Jabba’s Palace looks downright cheerful decked out for a festive holiday party.

The Hutt’s fearsome guards have exchanged weapons for candy canes. The droids he’s received as a gift from Luke Skywalker are appropriately decked out in red ribbon. Even his favorite decoration, Han Solo, has been freed from his carbonite slumber to mingle with his friends.

And this is but one of the alternate-universe scenes unfolding in Jeffrey Brown’s newest illustrated book, Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas. The author of Darth Vader & Son and Vader’s Little Princess has reunited Darth Vader and his rebellious young twins for a holiday-themed family album that showcases the gentler side of the Sith Lord and the rest of the inhabitants in a galaxy far, far away. There are Force-enabled snowball fights, gingerbread Death Stars, and tauntauns prepared to help Santa Claus navigate through a Hoth snowstorm. Plus, Jabba the Hutt wearing a Santa cap!

“The holidays and Star Wars have always been tied together for me,” Brown tells StarWars.com. “Every year in my stocking would be a new Star Wars action figure, and growing up in Michigan meant that Hoth was always the planet I most related to. So making a whole book of holiday Star Wars gags seemed like a natural, cozy return to familiar and well-loved family!”

As revealed on This Week! In Star Wars today, StarWars.com has your first look at the charming cover art and a few illustrations from inside the new book in Brown’s New York Times bestselling Vader series.

Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas cover Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas - Jabba's excerpt Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas - Hoth excerpt Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas - Darth Vader excerpt Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas excerpt

Learn more about Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas and more on the latest episode of This Week! in Star Wars below:


Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas arrives on October 5, 2021 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Jeffrey Brown Star Wars Books Darth Vader & Son ThisWeek A Vader Family Sithmas

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved