Spark Your Style with Po-Zu's Resistance Badge Sneakers - Exclusive Reveal

November 29, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Check out a high top that would make Poe Dameron proud.

Po-Zu's Resistance high tops are getting a special modification: Badges.

The new Resistance Badge is Po-Zu's latest wonder of Star Wars-inspired footwear, revealed here exclusively. Based on the brand's original Resistance release, the Resistance Badge comes in a classic off-white color and features several cool patches/badges, including the Star Wars logo, an X-wing blazing a trail that reads "Resistance," and more. Get a first look below:

Po-Zu's Resistance Badge Sneakers. Po-Zu's Resistance Badge Sneakers. Po-Zu's Resistance Badge Sneakers from the back.

Like all of Po-Zu's Star Wars sneakers, the Resistance Badge is eco-friendly. The upper part of the sneaker is made of organic cotton canvas and eco microfiber; inner lining is made of organic cotton canvas; the foot mattress consists of cork and natural latex; and the Resistance Badge is classified as vegan.

Join the Resistance and look good doing it. You can pre-order now at po-zu.com. 

