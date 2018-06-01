ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Become What You Are Meant to Be With Po-Zu's New Kylo Ren Sneakers - First Look!

June 1, 2018
Check out new footwear strong with the dark side.

Let your past fashion faux pas die. Kill them if you have to...with Po-Zu's latest offering.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal Po-Zu's new Kylo Ren sneakers -- sleek black high-tops adorned with a stylish print of the complex villain's intimidating mask. As seen in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Ren's disguise has already become an iconic Star Wars design; Po-Zu's take is both respectful of that memorable look and super fashionable. The sneakers are made with organic cotton canvas upper, a coconut husk, natural latex FootMattress, and rubber soles certified by the Fair Rubber Association, following the company's great tradition of sustainable footwear. Check them out below!

    • Available for pre-order now, they'll retail for £69 and ship in August. Finally, you'll have the chance to show everyone the dark side...

